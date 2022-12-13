Victoria West won’t get many opportunities to play at home this season.

The Warriors have seven home games on the schedule, so head coach Cody McDonald wants them to make the most of each game.

West was able to outmuscle Corpus Christi King on Tuesday for a 48-33 win in District 29-5A non-zone play.

“It’s definitely something we’ve talked about,” McDonald said. “I think we played with nerves to begin the game because we haven't played at home a whole lot. We weren’t settled.”

The Warriors (8-7) were able to lean on their rebounding to down King (12-7).

West collected 38 rebounds to the Mustangs’ 21, including an 18-7 margin for offensive rebounds.

“It worked out well,” said senior Zo Morgan. “We got the second shots and hit ‘em. It was a big moment. We needed them.”

The Warriors got 20 rebounds combined from Morgan (7), D’andre Fillmore (6) and Jackson Hodge (7).

“To me, what it shows is this team has taken a lot of really positive steps towards toughness,” McDonald said. “One of the things we’ve talked about throughout the year is toughness is what has to define teams that are going to win late in the season and in playoffs.”

West shot 7 of 15 from the field in the second quarter and outscored the Mustangs 16-6 to stretch its lead to 29-14 at the break.

Luke Parker was 4 for 4 shooting and scored a team-high 10 points in the win.

“We got easier shots, open looks which made the defense collapse,” Parker said of the second quarter. “That creates open shots from around the perimeter, which our guards knocked down.”

Parker also contributed five rebounds, three of which were offensive.

“It’s key. Your bigs have to be the quarterback of your defense,” McDonald said. “They have to be the one that leads the team in toughness. Tonight I feel he stepped up to that challenge.”

West played the first half clean, committing five turnovers while forcing eight.

But the Warriors struggled to hold onto the ball in the second half and turned the ball over 11 times, something they hope to limit in the future.

“We’ve got a lot of work in practice,” Morgan said. “So we’ll be working on that and it’s gonna work.”

District 29-5A, Non-Zone

Victoria West 48, Corpus Christi King 33

Points: (K) Calderon 13, Rom. Livas 7, K. Cullen 5; (W) Luke Parker 10, D’andre Fillmore 8, Shawn Mettey 7, Zo Morgan 7, Alejandro Gonzalez 5, Jackson Hodge 5.

Halftime: West 29-14. 3-pointers: (K) K. Cullen, Calderon 2, Rom. Livas; (W) Mettey, Fillmore 2, Gonzalez, Zo Morgan. Records: Corpus Christi King 12-7; Victoria West 8-7.

Sam is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at sfowler@vicad.com or (361) 580-6576. You can follow him on Twitter @Fowlersports14.

