Katarina Zarate is used to hitting for power.
In just 16 games this season, the Victoria West shortstop has a number homeruns and has made a habit of coming through in big moments.
"I just go up there and try to be aggressive with every swing," Zarate said. "I just have to be patient, and when I get my pitch I don't miss it."
Victoria West knew it would need Zarate's bat on Friday in a District 29-5A matchup with Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, who was tied with the Warriors for second place in district.
Zarate came through in a big way, going 1-for-3 and smacking a 3-run homerun to give West the lead over Veterans Memorial in the bottom of the third inning, a lead that West would not relinquish as the Warriors ended up 4-1 victors.
"It was a huge win tonight," Zarate said. "We knew we needed this win to keep us high in district and keep our confidence up."
The Warriors stay in second place with the win, continuing a strong start to the season as the midway point in district approaches.
"After we lost to Carroll on Monday we knew we would have to turn it around today," said center fielder Sydney Harvey. "We really needed this win, and we need another win tomorrow. We just came out with a lot of energy, and our bats were better than how we've been swinging them."
West (11-4-1, 6-2) and Veterans Memorial played two scoreless innings before the first run was scored on an RBI single from Jas Canales in the top of the third. It didn't take long for West to respond, Zaria Brigham led off the bottom of the third with a single, and after a single from Emily Chavez and a groundout from Christine Wenske, Zarate came to the plate with two runners in scoring position.
Zarate hit a no-doubter into left and that's all West would need as Alexis James would allow just two baserunners the rest of the way. And West would pad to their lead in the bottom of the sixth on a sacrifice groundout from Lilly Chavez, bringing in Harvey to make it 4-1.
"Kat has just been solid for us," said West head coach Jody Thompson. "It's great as a coach when you have a player like that. She doesn't need to swing for the fence. With her power and stroke, it just takes a nice easy swing, and it's gone. That one tonight was just an easy swing that she caught right, and it was a line drive.
"She's been a spark plug for us. Girls want to get on base because they know she will put the ball in play, and girls want to drive her in because she deserves to come around and score."
James would end the night with eight strikeouts while allowing just five hits and no earned runs.
"This week has been kind of crazy for us," Thompson said. "We had a starter go down with a broken foot and a couple other scares. A few kids are playing hurt, and AJ is one of them. Her coming out and pitching the way she did tonight says something about her character. She was terrific and the defense had her back as well."
The Warriors will be in for another test on Saturday when they take on Flour Bluff at 11:30 at the Victoria Youth Sports Complex. The winner of that game will sit alone in second place in district.
"We have to wake up tomorrow and be ready to play," Harvey said. "We have to keep doing what we did today, have a lot of energy and be aggressive at the plate.
District 29-5A
Victoria West 4, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 1
Vets: 001 000 0 - 1 5 1
West: 003 010 x - 4 9 1
W: Alexis James. L: Sarah Gonzalez
Highlights: (V) Jas Canales 1-for-4, 1 RBI; Cassie Cavazos 2-for-3, Alyssa Burdge 0-for-3, 1R; (W) Alexis James 7 IP, 5 H, 8 SO, 0 ER; Katarina Zarate 1-for-3, 1 HR, 3 RBIs; Sydney Harvey 1-for-3, 1 3B, 1 R; Lilly Chavez 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 R; Christine Wenske 2-for-3. Record: West 11-4-1, 6-2.
