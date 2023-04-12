The Victoria West Warriors (6-17-1, 0-6) dropped their district crossover game to the Corpus Christi King Mustangs (14-5, 4-2) by a score of 12-2 Wednesday night at Riverside Stadium.
The Warriors struggled to get going against the Mustangs, failing to score in the first three innings at the plate, and the Mustangs quickly jumped out to a 4-0 lead thanks to a second inning where every hitter came up to bat.
In the second inning,the Mustangs kept things simple, playing station to station baseball, with five singles in the inning. The Mustangs had six consecutive hitters reach base in the second inning, and run producing singles from JP Deleon, Louis Perez and Nathan Reyes, along with a sacrifice fly from Kaleb Castillo had the Mustangs off and running early.
“There’s just no energy all night, and it’s hard to play baseball like that,” Victoria West head coach Austin Molinaro said. “It’s a game of momentum, and regardless if we give up four runs or not, we just got to believe and trust your teammates can get the job done.”
The Mustangs were able to add two more runs in the fourth thanks to a two run single by Pancho Lawson that almost put the game out of reach halfway through. Down 6-0, the Warriors did respond. With two outs the Warriors had four consecutive batters reach base, and thanks to a bases loaded walk drawn by Justis Trenck and an ensuing single by Beau Woods, the Warriors were able to cut the deficit to 6-2 and had the tying run at the plate. Jay Guerrero then flew out to center field and the rally was over.
“It’s been a handicap of ours all season. We have not executed with runners in scoring position, and it’s obviously really hurt us,” Molinaro said. “But you have to execute on the mount too. Defense has got to make plays behind them. We moved some guys around tonight, and you got to be ready and do whatever it takes to stop the bleeding.”
In the final three innings of action, the Mustangs were able to keep putting crooked numbers up on the scoreboard, scoring two runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to give themselves an insurmountable 10-run cushion going into the final half inning. While the Mustang offense was putting up runs, Jacob Trevino and Ryan Rodriguez locked things down on the mound, allowing just two base runners in the final three innings of play, and no Warrior got past first base as the Warriors fell 12-2.
The Warriors will play their final two games of the season next week against Corpus Christi Miller. The Warriors play the Buccaneers at home on Tuesday at Riverside Stadium and will play them in Corpus Christi on April 21 in their final regular season game.
District 29-5A Crossover
Corpus Christi King 12, Victoria West 2
Corpus Christi King 040 222 2- 12 13 1
Victoria West 000 200 0– 2 5 2
W: Jacob Trevino. L: Austin Arietta. Highlights: (CCK) Jacob Trevino 6 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 3 K, 1-for-2 1 2B 1 RBI; JP Deleon 2-for-3 1 RBI, 1 BB, 3 R; Nathan Reyes 2-for-3 3 RBI; Pancho Lawson 2-for-5 2 RBI. (VW) Beau Woods 1-for-2 1 RBI, 2 BB, 1 SB; Justis Trenck 1-for-3 1 RBI, 1 BB.
Records: Corpus Christi King 14-5, 4-2; Victoria West 6-17-1, 0-6