SAN ANTONIO — Victoria West could not slow down San Antonio Davenport in its 60-28 season opening loss Friday night.
Offense was not the issue for the Warriors against the Wolves, they were able to amass 402 yards, but the 60 points they gave up made that a moot point.
Senior quarterback Camden Repper posted a solid stat line, completing 75 percent of his passes on his way to 232 yards and a touchdown through the air. Repper's favorite target was senior running back Kamauri Montgomery, who caught seven passes for 45 yards.
Montgomery did make noise on the ground, rushing for 115 yards and a touchdown.
West (0-1) did make things competitive in the first half against Davenport (1-0), with the score tied after the first quarter before heading into the locker room behind 26-14.
In the third quarter the Wolves began to impose their will, outscoring the Warriors 21-0 and opening up a 47-14 lead, on their way to a 32-point victory.
The Warriors host Leander Glenn for their home opener in Week 2.