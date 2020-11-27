Victoria West had been waiting for this chance all season.
With a win Friday night against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, the Warriors (6-2, 6-1) would have moved into first place by themselves in District 15-5A, Division I.
But West wasn't able to accomplish its goal, falling to the Eagles (8-0, 7-0) 57-26.
"Their offense was totally different than any we've seen all year," said West senior defensive lineman Beau Sciba. "The tempo that they were running with, we hadn't dealt with that before. We just have to watch some film and get used to that."
West got on the board first with a 58-yard run from Blake Buzzell on the team opening drive. But Carter Senterfitt answered back with a 3-yard touchdown run minutes later. The Eagles went on to score four more times in the first quarter including a safety and a defensive fumble return for a touchdown.
"Coach Simper and them do a tremendous job over there, and they have a really good football team," said West head coach Courtney Boyce. "We have to do a better job all the way around. We just turned the ball over in inopportune areas. We have to take care of it."
Vets kept things going in the second quarter with a 4-yard run from Cameron DeLaPena and a 31-yard touchdown run from Senterfitt before an 11-yard pass from Buzzell to D'Andre Fillmore gave the Warriors their second touchdown of the day.
The teams traded scores in the second half with Senterfitt scoring two more touchdowns and Buzzell passing for two as well, one on a 9-yard pass to Dion Green and one on a 75-yard pass to Chase Patek.
"We started rough, but we found a way to pick things up in the second half as an offense," Patek said. "Both in the passing game and running game, we have so many dangerous guys on this team, and we just have to make sure we keep pushing and trying to be better."
The loss puts West into a tie with Flour Bluff for second place in district.
"We just have to learn from this film and move on to the next," Patek said. "We have to get our bodies and minds right because we know we have a big game next week."
The Warriors will face the Hornets next week with the winner securing a home playoff game in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
"We just have to keep pushing forward because we still have everything to look forward to," Sciba said. "We have playoffs and a big chance to make sure we have one more home game. We're going to be ready for it."
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 57, Victoria West 26
