It’s been a different kind of spring for Donovan Harris and Tyvon Hardrick.
The two Victoria West graduates are both preparing to attend NJCAA Tyler Junior College in the fall to play football.
Normally, Harris would have just finished track season, but with spring sports cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he has had to get creative with finding ways to stay in shape.
“Everyday, I wake up and get some breakfast and then get right to work,” Harris said. “I have a long circular street so I go and just run through my whole neighborhood for a mile and a half. Then, I go inside and do pushups, situps and dumbbells.”
Harris repeats that process twice more, then after he’s done working out, he usually goes and plays basketball. It’s a process that has kept him ready for the fall.
Hardrick is working on both of his strength and conditioning, and has spent time working out at home everyday.
The coaches at Tyler Junior College have already started preparing the two for when they arrive on campus in the fall.
“The coaches have been in touch with us telling us how to get ready for classes, and they have us set up on a workout program,” Hardrick said. “We also use zoom and have been doing that for out team and position meetings.”
There is still the looming question if the college football season will go on as planned.
Hardrick and Harris know that there is a chance that the season could look much different than they expected when they signed, but both are holding out hope that they will have a chance to play in their freshmen seasons.
“It would be very disappointing if we weren’t able to have a season or if it got shortened,” Hardrick said. “But I love this game so I would just keep my head up and get ready for the next year.”
Despite the circumstances, Harris is keeping himself motivated.
“What keeps me going is knowing the type of competition that’s going to be up there,” he said. “There’s going to be a whole bunch of people all trying to fight for a starting spot and I’m not looking to be one of those in the background. I’m still looking to be the same person I was at Victoria West. I want to get a jersey on and be on the field at all times. It’s that competitiveness that drives me.”
Both have set lofty goals for themselves.
“I just want to make a name for myself,” Harris said. “I want to get to know everyone and have them get to know who I am and also get a closer bond with the coaches. It’s a great atmosphere, and I’m just ready to get out there and start training.”
“I have goals for myself on the field and off,” Hardrick added. “I want to rush for a lot of yards and score a lot of touchdowns. I want to make sure I stay on my grades and have a 3.0 GPA or higher in the classroom. If I do that, then I think I’ll be able to transfer to a big Division I college.”
