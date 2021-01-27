Victoria West won a District 29-5A girls soccer match 7-0 against Corpus Christi Carroll on Tuesday night.
Jaydn Rangel had four goals and one assist. Skylar Shaffer scored twice and Rianna Arguellez added another goal.
Camila Salazar and Cami Patek had two assists each and Sofia Verastegui had one.
Kassandra Persinger had two saves.
The Warriors have scored 16 goals through two district games after defeating Corpus Christi Moody 9-0 on Friday.
The win improves the Warriors to 5-0-2 overall and 2-0-0 in district play. West will play Victoria East on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
