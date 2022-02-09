Victoria West remained undefeated in District 29-5A with a 6-0 win over Corpus Christi King in Tuesday's girls soccer game.
Kassandra Persinger made one save in goal. Jaydn Rangel and Cami Patek had two goals each, while Cleo Prejean and Anneliese Covarrubias had one.
Covarrubias, Briana Barnett and Skylar Shaffer each had an assist.
The Warriors improve to 6-0 in district and 8-2-0 overall.
