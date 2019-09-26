Houston Baptist University senior kickoff returner Gamar Girdy has been selected as the STATS Football Championship Subdivision National Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in the Huskies’ 53-52 victory over South Dakota on Sept. 14.
In addition, junior quarterback Bailey Zappe, a Victoria East graduate, earned honorable mention for Offensive Player of the Week.
Girdy returned seven kickoffs for 249 yards, averaging 35.6 yards per return. His 44-yard return in the second quarter gave the Huskies good field position for their first touchdown drive, then his 76-yard return to the USD 9 set up a short field goal. He also had seven catches for 103 yards and a touchdown. His 27-yard touchdown put HBU ahead, 45-38, with early in the fourth quarter. Girdy Brito recorded the FCS season highs for kickoff return yards (249) and all-purpose yards (352).
The accolades have rolled in for HBU with Zappe earning Southland Conference Offensive Player of the Week, Walker earning the league’s Defensive Player of the Week and Girdy earning honorable mention as the runner-up for SLC Special Teams Player of the Week.
