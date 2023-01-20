Victoria West head coach Cody McDonald knew Friday night’s matchup against Gregory-Portland would come down to the wire.

“I knew how capable they were of coming in here and getting a win,” he said. “They have guys that can shoot the ball, and I knew it was going to be a tough game.”

However, the Wildcats’ potential game-tying shot came from the unlikeliest of players in 6-foot-6 center Shawn Williams.

With just under three second left, Williams stole the ball on a West inbounds pass, dribbled a few feet and threw up a half-court heave that bounced in and out of the rim to give the Warriors a 58-55 win.

“It was kind of like the world slowed down for a little bit, just waiting,” McDonald said.

The victory was the second straight for the Warriors, which moved them to 2-2 in District 29-5A North Zone (12-14 overall).

“It was a real good (win). I feel like we needed this win,” said senior Zo Morgan. “Now we’re 2-2 in district, and that gives us a better chance of getting into the playoffs.”

Morgan showed out on senior night for the Warriors, ending the game with 17 points and six rebounds. He scored seven of his 17 points in the fourth quarter.

“I thought Zo showed his senior leadership in the fact that he’s a three-year starter for us,” McDonald said. “You saw that tonight with the sense of urgency that he played with throughout the game.”

It was from beyond the arc where Morgan was most effective, knocking down four of his seven three-point shots.

“(My teammates) threw me good passes,” he said. “I knew they could get the rebound if I missed, so I just had faith in them and believed in them.”

One of those players that helped Morgan get open shots was senior Jackson Hodge, who posted another double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Hodge was matched up with the sizable Williams, who ended with 18 points for the Wildcats, for most of the night.

“I feel like on the defensive side I could have done a little bit better, but offensively I think I battled a little bit,” Hodge said. “I tried to be aggressive on (Williams) and get him in foul trouble, and I think that played in my favor.”

West senior D'Andre Fillmore also had an impressive performance, adding 12 points.

The Warriors will have the chance to extend their win streak to three games when they host Victoria East on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

"We just have to continue to improve as a team and continue to fight," McDonald said. "We got another tough one here on Tuesday against East."

District 29-5A North Zone

Victoria West 58, Gregory-Portland 55

Points: (W) Zo Morgan 17, Jackson Hodge 15, D’Andre Fillmore 12, Hudson Matthews 6, Jeremy Baldwin 6; (GP) Shawn Williams 18, Trevor Jones 15, Russell Escamilla 14

Halftime: West 29-24; 3-pointers: (W) Morgan 4, Baldwin 2, Fillmore 1; Records: West 12-14, 2-2; Gregory-Portland 15-13, 1-3