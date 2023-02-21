SAN ANTONIO — Victoria West expected Laredo Nixon to go on some scoring runs in their Class 5A bi-district game.
Even after the Mustangs scored the game’s first seven points, the Warriors thought they were still in a position to be successful.
“Being down at the beginning was something we knew at some point would happen,” said West coach Cody McDonald. “We were going to be down by seven. We were just going to have to fight through it. We showed some fight we could get back in.”
The Warriors pulled within four points at the end of the first quarter but got no closer and dropped a 55-37 decision on Tuesday night at the Harlan District gym.
Nixon improved to 24-11 and advanced to the area round. West ended the season with a 14-19 record.
“I thought at the beginning, the speed and pace they played caused us to not be as aggressive as we should have been,” McDonald said. "I felt like we got the ball in the right spots against the press in the halfcourt. We didn’t take shots at the beginning, but after that, we took shots. We just missed a lot of shots that were easy shots.”
Nixon’s full-court, trapping defense led to a number of West turnovers. The Mustangs not only turned the miscues into layups but also converted eight times from 3-point range.
“They were smaller and faster,” said West senior D’andre Fillmore. “We’re not used to being that small and that fast, so it was just a struggle.”
Nixon started the second quarter with an 11-0 run, the third quarter with a 12-4 spurt, and the fourth quarter with an 8-0 run.
“We knew we were going to turn the ball over some,” McDonald said. “We gave up a lot of offensive rebounds. There were some effort plays. Coach (Pete) Solis is one of the best around in getting his team to play the way they play. They got to loose balls that we were a step slow on. Some transition baskets and offensive rebounds cost us in critical spots.”
Fillmore and fellow senior Zo Morgan each scored 10 points for the Warriors, who converted only 12 field goals.
“We practiced against the press a lot,” Morgan said. “But I feel like at times we weren’t in the right spot. We just turned it over too much. We really weren’t hitting shots at times, and we missed layups.”
Morgan regretted the result, but not his career at West.
“I take away a lot,” he said. “I matured a whole bunch, I liked playing with the team.”
Class 5A Bi-District
Laredo Nixon 55, Victoria West 37
Points: (N) Mason Vela 8, Richard Garcia 6, Jose Escobar 8, Albert Leza 8, Gilbert Parra 6. Julius Garcia 7, Ian Tovar 12. (W) Shawn Mettey 5, D’andre Fillmore 10, Hudson Matthews 2, Jeremy Baldwin 3, Zo Morgan 10, Beau Woods 7.
Halftime: Nixon 31-22. 3-pointers: Vela 2, R. Garcia 2, Leza 2, Parra 2, Woods, Mettey. Records: Nixon 24-11; West 14-19.
