CORPUS CHRISTI — Victoria West produced one miracle, but needed two.
The Warriors got one at the end of regulation, but not another in overtime in a 49-45 Class 5A area loss to McAllen High on Friday night at the Miller gym.
“We did what we needed to do,” said senior forward Jadyn Smith. “It was a good game to the end. We’ve just gotta execute better on offense. Other than that, it was good.”
The Warriors (22-13) trailed 37-34 with 12 seconds left in the fourth quarter and had no timeouts when the Bulldogs (31-8) fumbled an inbound pass.
D’andre Fillmore scooped up the loose ball and drained a 27-foot shot to force overtime.
“As it left (Fillmore’s) hands, I thought, ‘This team deserves a chance,’” said West coach Cody McDonald. “They worked their tails off all year long and fought through so much adversity. They deserved a chance to get this shot in overtime.”
It was the third consecutive 3-point shot taken that fell for the Warriors. They opened the game 0 for 7 from 3-point range.
Jeremiah Baldwin made West’s first two 3-pointers on three possessions in the fourth quarter to give the Warriors a 34-31 lead with 2:04 left.
Baldwin made both shots from the corner with a defender in his face.
The junior sharpshooter's confidence never wavered, and his teammates and coaches encouraged him to keep shooting.
“I was just locked in to potentially help my team win the game,” Baldwin said. “I wanted to help my teammates.”
The second miracle didn’t come in overtime, as West committed turnovers on consecutive possessions while trailing 46-45 with 10 seconds left.
McAllen hit three of four free throw attempts in that span to seal the win.
West committed 17 turnovers in the game and missed seven free throws.
“There’s free throws. There’s possessions that hurt at different points in the game,” McDonald said. “But in a game like that, mistakes happen and you give yourself a chance by playing as hard as you can and sticking to a game plan. The ball falls one way. Sometimes it falls another.”
Smith finished with a team-high 11 points. Darrian Lacy finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.
West was able to play its trademark defensive style early on, limiting McAllen to 19 points in the first half. The Warriors trailed 19-17 at halftime.
The Bulldogs were limited to 37.5% shooting in the second quarter, but West committed six turnovers and was unable to make up ground.
McAllen shot just 28.5% on 42 attempts from the field. But the Bulldogs converted 18 of 22 free throws.
West led twice in the first quarter and tied the game at 13 on a shooting foul drawn by Lacy, and a technical foul on Jalen Chappell with 4:18 left in the half.
“I put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into this game,” Lacy said. “I put it all up for my teammates. I’d do anything for them.”
