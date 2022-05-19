MARION — Someone had to budge.
For 12 innings, neither Victoria West nor Georgetown wanted to be that team in Game 1 of their regional semifinal series.
In the end, Isa Torres’ walk-off RBI single gave the Lady Eagles a 4-3 win in the 13th inning after a nearly-4-hour battle.
West will need to win two games on Friday in order to keep its season going. Game 2 is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Marion High School.
“It’s definitely disappointing,” said senior center fielder Sydney Harvey. “I’m proud of my team for fighting and not giving up all the way through. I just wish that we would have ended up with the win.”
West (23-10) leaned on its defense, turning four double plays Thursday night.
The Warriors held Georgetown (31-3) to seven hits. Three came in the final inning.
Alexis James pitched all 12.1 innings for the Warriors.
“Honestly, it helped,” said West coach Jody Thompson. “(James) didn’t have to pitch as many pitches, so she could last the whole game. The defense stepped up, and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Maliea Huerta gave West the lead in the third inning with a two-run double after Katarina Zarate and Marisa Rosales reached base on a walk.
Sydney Harvey, Zarate and Rosales each singled in the fourth inning with Rosales driving in a run to extend West’s lead to 3-1 at the time.
Kennedy Miller tied the game in the fourth with a two-run home run over the left field wall in response to Rosales’ RBI base hit.
West failed to hit with runners in scoring position, however, going 3-for-16 in those situations.
The Warriors left the bases loaded in the fifth with an opportunity to extend their lead.
“Tomorrow, we have to do the big things in the crucial moments,” Harvey said. “We did them in the beginning of the game. But towards the end, we faded, and we didn’t. We didn’t depend on each other. We have to come out with that in order to get the win.”
CLASS 5A REGIONAL SEMIFINAL
Georgetown 4, Victoria West 3 (Georgetown leads series 1-0)
West 002 100 000 000 0 — 3 7 1
Georgetown 010 200 000 000 1 — 4 7 1
W: Maddie Hartley. L: Alexis James. Highlights: (W) Sydney Harvey 3-for-6, 1 2B, 1 R; Maliea Huerta 1-for-6, 2 RBI, 1 2B; Marisa Rosales 1-for-5, 1 RBI; (G) Kennedy Miller 1 HR, 2 RBI. Records: West 23-10; Georgetown 31-3.
