The chance of any rematches seemed unlikely when the VISD Tournament abandoned the championship bracket format.
Yet after Victoria St. Joseph pulled out of its Saturday matchup against Calallen, Victoria West stepped in to fill the void.
Calallen had defeated West in an 8-5 comeback victory on Thursday, but the Wildcats jumped ahead early in the rematch, closing out the tournament with a 10-4 victory in five innings.
"We really just wanted to show that we can hang with them again," said West's Colten Matus. "We were in there in the first game and it was a real tough loss for us. We really wanted to get a win there, but things happen and they happen for a reason. I feel we got better after today."
West head coach Manuel Alvarado used the game as a way for players to get bullpen experience as West's pitchers Brayden Goode, Jace Mitscherling and Brendan Solis averaged two innings each.
Goode started on the mound for the Warriors but Calallen quickly took advantage of his struggles. Roberto Perez hit a two-run RBI single in the first and Ernest Valverde hit a three-run RBI double in the second to give Calallen a 5-0 lead after two innings.
Mitscherling replaced Goode in the third and pitched a pair of scoreless innings. He also drove in West's first run with an RBI single in the third.
West scored three more runs in the fourth with a bases loaded hit by pitch, an RBI fielder's choice by Jose Aguilar and an error that scored Orlando Di Leo to make it a one-run game.
"We're excited," Mitscherling said. "Everyone can play. Everyone can ball out. We've come closer together, and we're getting ready for district, and we're going to see if we can win district and make playoffs."
Calallen would go on to score five runs off Brendan Solis in the top of the fifth, highlighted by Terik Hickman's two RBI double, as the Wildcats closed out the 10-4 victory and a four-game sweep of the VISD Tournament.
"I think we've gotten a lot closer playing the teams that we did and competing the way we did," Alvarado said. "After the first game we didn't play so well but I thought every game we improved, so it was good to see that in the kids. Hopefully we can carry that going into Tuesday."
West's focus moving forward is to take that momentum in the middle innings and keep it going into district play.
"We just have to keep fighting," Matus said. "We had power there in the middle innings, and we've just got to take that momentum into district and keep that same mentality that, we may be down four, five runs, but we've just got to chip away and get back into the ball game."
West's Orsak pitches complex game against Emery/Weiner
West was held to two hits in its opening game against Emery/Weiner, but it was the Warriors that came out on top 2-1 against the Jaguars.
Dawson Orsak threw 88 pitches, giving up one run on four hits, walking one and striking out two in a complete game victory over seven innings.
Matus opened the scoring off a throwing error from the Jaguars' catcher in the bottom of the second. Blane Zeplin added an RBI groundout that scored Trey Pacheco for what proved to be the game winning run.
Emery/Weiner out hit West four to two, but West's defense held the Jaguars to one run, an Eddie Kalmin RBI groundout in the top of the fifth that scored Drew Cohen.
West next plays Victoria East at 7 p.m. Tuesday in a District 29-5A matchup at Riverside Stadium.
VISD Tournament
Victoria West 2, Emery/Weiner 1
Emery 000 010 0 - 1 4 2
West 011 000 X - 2 2 1
W: Dawson Orsak; L: Reece Tiras
Highlights: (W) Jace Mitscherling 0-for-2, BB; Brayden Goode 0-for-2, BB; Blane Zeplin 0-for-2, RBI, BB; Colten Matus 0-for-1, R, 2 BB; Brendan Solis 1-for-1, 2B, BB; Dawson Orsak 1-for-2; Trey Pacheco 0-for-2, R; (E) Max Roffwarg 0-for-2, BB; Brett Bazarsky 1-for-3; Drew Cohen 1-for-3, R; Doran Yustein 2-for-3; Eddie Kalmin 0-for-2, RBI
Records: Victoria West 9-5
Calallen 10, Victoria West 4 (5 innings)
Calallen 230 05 - 10 6 1
West 001 30 - 4 4 3
W: Riley Thornton; L: Brayden Goode
Highlights: (W) Jace Mitscherling 1-for-2, RBI; Cobey Wasicek 1-for-1, 2 BB; Colten Matus 0-for-2, BB; Blake Buzzell 0-for-2, R; Arnold Canales 1-for-1; Adam Diaz 1-for-2, R; Orlando Di Leo RBI, 2 R, BB; Jose Aguilar 0-for-1, RBI; (C) Luke Smith 1-for-2, RBI, 2 R; Alek Salinas 0-for-2, 2 R, BB; Ernest Valverde 1-for-2, 3 RBI, BB; Alex Wilson R; Roberto Perez 1-for-2, 2 RBI, R, BB; Brayden Sprencel 1-for-2, R; Emeliano Zapata 0-for-3, RBI; Colton McCreary 0-for-1, RBI, R; Terik Hickman 2-for-3, 2 RBI, 2 R
Records: Victoria West 9-6; Calallen 12-2-1
