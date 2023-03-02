Victoria West knows it can’t afford to start off games slow.
The Lady Warriors started off strong on Thursday during their second game of the VISD Tournament at the Victoria Youth Sports Complex.
They got up 3-0 in the first inning against Cibolo Steele after a sacrifice fly from Karstyn Cann and a two-run single from Lilly Chavez.
However, in the bottom of the same inning West (3-14) allowed six runs off of eight hits to get behind the Lady Knights (13-5) and eventually fall 6-5 in the six-inning game.
“We have one bad inning pretty much every game we play,” said West head coach Amber Powell. “I think Marisa (Rosales) pitched amazing, and the balls that were in play that first inning were fielding errors and fielding adjustments like being in the wrong spots.”
“There’s always that one inning where you do bad,” said Rosales, who was credited with the loss. “But after that first inning, I felt like we came together more as a team and teammates, and we started playing for one another instead of playing for ourselves.”
West’s play did improve after the first inning on offense and defense. Rosales only allowed two hits in the following five innings.
“I made a lot of defensive changes and adjusted based on that, and after that they didn’t score again,” Powell said.
West had the opportunity to tie the game in the sixth inning, with Celeste Kubicek up to bat. She delivered with a single, running in Rosales and Chavez to cut the deficit to one before the game ended.
“I didn’t start (Kubicek) this game. To come off the bench and to produce the way that she did is phenomenal, especially as a sophomore,” Powell said.
West fell to La Porte 13-5 in their first game of the tournament.
They will have a chance to rebound on Day 2 of the VISD Tournament, when they play Killeen Ellison at 10:55 a.m. and Rockport Fulton at 2:45 p.m.
VISD Tournament — Day 1
Cibolo Steele 600 000 — 6 10 0
Victoria West 300 002 — 5 9 4
W: Shanna Gutierrez. L: Maria Rosales. Highlights: (S) M. Dossett 2-for-3, 3 RBI, 1 R; A. Goodin 2-for-3, 1 R; G. Garcia 1-for-3, 1 RBI; C. Volz 1-for-3, RBI; (W) Celeste Kubicek 1-for-1, 2 RBI; Lilly Chavez 2-for-3, 2 RBI, 1 R; Grace Weiler 1-for-3, 1 R; Records: Cibolo Steele 13-5, West 3-14.