CORPUS CHRISTI – Colten Matus thought Victoria West’s defense had a good plan going into Thursday night’s game against San Benito.
“I thought we prepared well coming into this game,” Matus said. “Everyone was focused in practice and we came in prepared for the game.”
The Warriors' plans went awry in a 31-3 loss at Calallen's Wildcat Stadium.
West (0-2) came into the game looking to even its record after last week's loss to Calhoun.
But San Benito quarterback Smiley Silva threw for 106 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for 156 yards to help the Greyhounds improve to 1-1.
West’s lone score came on a 34-yard field goal by Kase Eliot in the second quarter.
Matus was disappointed with the outcome, but encouraged by the effort.
“I think we played well as a defense,” Matus said. “Their quarterback is a great player, but I still think we held up well. We just have to execute a bit better and that’s something we’re going to work on.”
West’s offense struggled throughout the game and managed just 138 yards.
Running back Tyvon Hardrick carried 22 times for 90 yards.
Quarterbacks Donovan Harris and Brendon Solis combined to complete 6 of 22 passes for 64 yards.
“I have to go look at the film and see what I can do better,” said West coach Courtney Boyce. “It’s my job to help this team out and see what was going on and figure out how to maximize what we have. This was on me tonight, and I’m going to do better.”
Boyce was able to find some positives to take into next week's District 15-5A, Division I opener against Corpus Christi Moody at Memorial Stadium.
“I was very pleased with the effort tonight throughout all four quarters,” Boyce said. “I thought we did a lot better in that area than last week, and I’m proud of our guys for that.”
West running back Chase Patek knows the improvement has to start during the week.
“As a team we just need to come together,” Patek said. “We need to practice harder, give more effort and put this loss behind us and learn from it.”
Boyce wants the team to quickly move on from the loss and get ready for district play.
“You have to keep your head up and focus on the things you did well,” Boyce said. “This is a tough game both mentally and physically and we have to move past this and be prepared for next week.
"That’s something our kids have done a good job with their effort tonight and that’s a reason for us to keep our heads up."
Boyce emphasized to the Warriors that the season begins anew next week.
“The thing about pre-season is we go into district next week 0-0 and all of us are going to be hungry," he said.
