FLOUR BLUFF — Brendon Solis walked off the field at Hornet Stadium on Friday without looking back.
After two straight losses to Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial and Flour Bluff, Solis wasn't interested in reminiscing on what could have been.
"We have to realize that this isn't going to be our defining moment," said Solis, a senior. "We have playoffs next week. We have to come together as a team and not let these last two weeks get to our heads. We just have to come back stronger than ever."
The Warriors (6-3, 6-2) were trying to secure the second seed in District 15-5A, Division I and a home playoff game against Flour Bluff.
But after a 59-32 loss to the Hornets (8-1, 7-1), West fell to the third seed in district and will be forced to travel to McAllen Memorial to take on the Mustangs in the bi-district round of the playoffs at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 11.
"It's a new season and we have to keep that in our minds," said West head coach Courtney Boyce. "But I thought we battled tonight. The kids played physical, they got after it. Bluff is a really good football team and they did a good job and our red-zone offense has to be better."
The Warriors turned the ball over twice in the red zone on Friday, once on a fumble and once when Chase Patek was stopped at the 1-yard line on a fourth down run.
They were also forced into a 26-yard field goal by Blake Buzzell in the third quarter after a drive stalled inside the 20.
"It wasn't our best game offensively but we still we're able to battle back," said Buzzell. "We knew we were still in the game. It was a two-possession game and we came back and tied it up, we just have to clean up where we made mistakes."
The Warriors fell behind quickly in the first quarter after two 3-yard runs from Isaac Miles but tied things up in the second quarter on Buzzell's field goal.
Flour Bluff scored twice more before the half but West again trimmed into the Hornets lead in the second half, scoring a touchdown on a pass from Buzzell to Dion Green and forcing a safety by Flour Bluff on the ensuing possession.
But Flour Bluff pulled away in the fourth quarter, scoring four touchdowns to seal the game.
"We have to get our mentals right," Solis said. "The mental game is really effecting us right now and we just have to overcome this because we know were a better team."
Despite the loss, the Warriors are looking forward to the playoffs.
"These things are very fixable I think," Boyce said. "And I'm just excited that we're in the playoffs and going to have a chance to do this again next week. We all want to keep extending this season and keep things going for our seniors."
