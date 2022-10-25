The Warriors (27-9) will be the two-seed from the district in the playoffs and face the three-seed from District 30-5A. Flour Bluff improved to 33-6 and will face the four-seed from District 30-5A.
“It was definitely a hard pill to swallow once the game ended,” Weiler said. “But I definitely think we fought the entire time and never gave up.”
The two teams met in a non-zone match on Sept. 13 and Flour Bluff prevailed in three sets, thanks in part to 22 hitting errors by West.
Sophomore libero Jazmine Valenzuela took it upon herself to deliver on defense and provided 34 of West’s 117 digs on Tuesday. The Warriors had four players with double figure digs with Daidree Zarate, Kayden Clemons and Hannah Loest backing up Valenzuela.
“I believe our defense was amazing in general,” Valenzuela said. “We did our very best. It was hard for me because I had to dig a lot. They had great hitters, but I did my best.”
Flour Bluff sophomore middle blocker Maggie Croft gave West’s defense fits in September, notching 16 kills in three sets.
On Tuesday, West was able to contain her better, but Croft’s final kill came on match point in the fifth set.
“I think our girls did a great job running at the net and slowing down the balls, and putting up a couple blocks,” said West coach Alysia Hill. “Of course, she would come in and hammer the ball when we had one up. Our front line was challenged tonight and I believe they rose to the challenge, and our backcourt knew exactly what they needed to do.”
To have a chance at beating the Lady Hornets, West felt it had to start fast. The Warriors jumped out to a 10-3 lead in Set 1.
Weiler set the pace for the Warriors in the first, recording four kills and 1.5 blocks. Back-to-back kills by senior Caroline Cohen gave West a 5-3 lead it wouldn’t surrender. Cohen finished with a team-high 18 kills.
West was also able to capitalize on Flour Bluff’s 11 errors in the first while committing seven.
“Whenever we’re clean and consistent throughout the game, we’re unstoppable,” Cohen said. “And that showed in the first set. We had the energy, we had the defense, we had the offense. Everything was there. Whenever all the pieces move together and we’re clean, that’s our best outcome.”
Kayden Clemons and Emily Parker combined for three aces in the set. Parker, a freshman, came off the bench in the first set to provide two kills, an ace and a block for the Warriors.
Parker finished with seven kills, an ace and a block to her name.
“Emily Parker, what a trooper,” Hill said. “She has grown tremendously from the beginning of the season where she’d turn around and smile, to locating every ball, getting up and playing with that relaxed confidence. It’s always a blessing to see a player grow in such a short amount of time.”
The Warriors hope to rebound in the playoffs and potentially meet Flour Bluff. A rematch would mean the two meet in the regional final.
“I think this is the best this team has ever played all season,” Weiler said. “Even with the loss, it just showed how good we can be and it’s going to make us want to work harder so we can be better than what we were tonight, especially going into playoffs.”
Sam is the Assistant Sports Editor with experience covering high school sports in West Texas, South Texas and anywhere in between. Sam graduated from Angelo State University in 2017, where he also featured as a punter on their football team.