Victoria West lost 3-1 at Gregory-Portland in a District 29-5A girls soccer game on Wednesday.
Annelise Covarrubias scored the Warriors' lone goal. Kassandra Persinger finished with three saves in goal.
The loss drops West's record to 8-2-1 in district play and 11-2-3 overall.
West next plays Flour Bluff at 8 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium.
