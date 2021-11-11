MCALLEN — Victoria West's season came to an early end on Thursday.
The Warriors lost to McAllen Memorial 50-28 in a Class 5A, Division I bi-district game Thursday at DQ Fan Field at McAllen Memorial Stadium.
West struggled with the Mustangs’ rushing attack at first. Memorial rushed for 148 yards in the first quarter with touchdown runs of 60 and 26 yards from Marcos De la Cruz and Max Alaniz-Choy, respectively.
Alaniz-Choy added two more touchdown runs in the second quarter and rushed for 163 yards in the first half. West had 155 yards of total offense in the first half.
He finished with 288 yards and five touchdowns on 23 carries.
The Warriors responded to De la Cruz’s opening touchdown with a 4-yard touchdown pass from Braden Luedeker to Dion Green. Luedeker scampered for West’s second touchdown on a 7-yard keeper just before the half to cut West’s deficit to 28-12.
Luedeker and Green connected twice in the second half as West was able to make it a one-score game at 36-28 in the third quarter.
