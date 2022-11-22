Christina Rankin-Williams knew there would be bumps in the road in her first year as Victoria West’s girls basketball coach.
The Warriors had one win in their first nine games entering Tuesday’s non-district game with Tuloso-Midway.
West’s struggles continued as it committed 22 turnovers in a 58-40 loss to the Cherokees. The loss drops the Warriors to 1-9 while Tuloso-Midway improves to 9-3.
“I feel like we have been very inconsistent,” Rankin-Williams said. “We look better against different types of defenses. I haven’t had a full lineup until today.”
But the first-year head coach for the Warriors was optimistic about being at full strength for the first time this season, namely with freshman guard Bella Buzzell returning from injury.
“I’ve been really ready for this,” Buzzell said. “We had the first game against Flour Bluff and that was the only game I played before the injury. I was pumped for today’s game.”
Buzzell notched a team-high 13 points in the loss, including a pair of 3-pointers.
“It builds a lot of confidence,” she said. “I’m just ready for us to get more bonding time for us to work as a team more.”
She and fellow freshman Sydney Simpson combined for four of West’s eight 3-pointers against T-M.
Buzzell and Simpson hit consecutive 3-pointers at the end of the first quarter to cut the Cherokees’ lead to three points at the time.
Rankin-Williams feels as the freshmen progress, the Warriors will find their rhythm offensively.
“None of these kids have played together,” she said. “They’ve all been on different teams or in different places. It’s just getting them more familiar with each other and communicating with each other, and knowing each other is going to cut down on our turnovers.”
Senior Leilani Lee-Green had a modest five points on Tuesday, but made sure to find other ways to contribute.
Lee-Green spent time during timeouts instructing some of the younger players where to be and how to operate Rankin-Williams’ up-tempo system.
“Coach is screaming on the sidelines, ‘No breaks, no breaks,’” Lee-Green said. “We slow down and the other team takes advantage of it. They see us getting tired and they’re gonna go for that easy layup every time.”
Lee-Green’s leadership is something her coach hopes can lift West up later in the season.
“It’s big,” Rankin-Williams said. “And our relationship is growing, as well. There’s just some things we needed to understand about each other and I think we’ve gotten there. In the last two games, Leilani has played amazing and it’s big to have that senior leadership. I’m glad she’s wanting to take that role.”
Non-District
Tuloso-Midway 58, Victoria West 40
Points: (W) Sydney Simpson 6, Courtney Lacy 4, Leilani Lee-Green 5, Mackenzie Falcon 5, Brooke Henry 2, Bella Buzzell 13, Madi Cano 5
Halftime: T-M 32-24. 3-Pointers: (W) Buzzell 2, Simpson 2, Lee-Green, Lacy, Falcon, Cano. Records: Tuloso-Midway 9-3; West 1-9.