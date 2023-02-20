Victoria West started six underclassmen in their season opener against Tuloso-Midway.
The inexperience showed at times, as West dropped a 6-3 decision Monday night at Riverside Stadium.
“We have five sophomores on the team,” said West coach Austin Molinaro. “It’s getting all their feet underneath them, and I told them it’s the same game they’ve been playing their whole lives. You can’t let the moment get big because of who we’re playing. Just do what you’ve been doing your whole life. That’s why you’re up here.”
West out-hit Tuloso-Midway 6-4 but was undone by walks, wild pitches, passed balls and a base-running mistake.
“We have to show them around and let them know what to do,” send senior Austin Arrieta. “It’s not tough. They’ll get it soon. We just need to hit better, not have passed balls or wild pitches at the plate and clean a few things up. It’s nothing we can’t do.”
Arrieta was the starting pitcher for West and worked into the fifth inning. He yielded only three hits but was tagged for the loss when Tuloso-Midway scored three runs in the fifth inning with only one hit — a bunt single.
“Austin was outstanding,” Molinaro said. “He gave us 4.1 solid innings for an early start. He was through like 30 pitches in three innings. That’s all we could ask and all we wanted out of him. The goal was to get two out of him and he gave us four. That’s way more than we can ask. He controlled the zone, had all three pitches today.”
Arrieta had four strikeouts, walked one and hit a batter and left the game with runners on first and second base.
“My arm was feeling good,” Arrieta said. “I was really liking it up there. I was feeling fine, so I just did what I could for how long I could be out there.”
Tuloso-Midway added three runs in the seventh inning with only one hit — an RBI triple by Alberto Puente.
A bright spot for West was its ability to get down a bunt. West scored two of its three runs on squeeze bunts by Payton Brannon and Ivan Ramirez.
“That was good,” Molinaro said. “That’s something we’ve been focusing on in practice ever since the fall. It played to our advantage tonight. I just told the boys the rest of the bats will come around. It’s early. It’s Game 1. We’re fine.”
Non-District
Tuloso-Midway 6, Victoria West 3
T-M 000 030 3 — 6 4 0
West 010 001 1 — 3 6 1
W: Mark Chapa. L: Austin Arrieta. Highlights: (T-M) Chapa 1-for-2, RBI; Eloy Rios 2-for-2, 2 R. (W) Channing Trahan 2-for-2, 2B, R, SB; TK Rollins 1-for-2, 3B; Jay Guerrero 1-for-2, R. Records: T-M 1-0; West 0-1.
