Damian Rojas knows he doesn't have much time left playing high school soccer.
So the Victoria West senior is making sure to make the most of it.
"I'm one of the only seniors on the team so I'm just trying to do what I can to help these younger guys while I'm still here," Rojas said. "I try to teach them to never give up, to always better yourself each and every day and to keep working as a team no matter what you go through."
One of the main things Rojas has tried to help his younger teammates with is fighting through adversity, which the Warriors faced plenty of Monday night, as they fell 6-1 to Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial in a District 29-5A match.
Veterans Memorial came out strong from the beginning, scoring three goals in the first 10 minutes of the game to take a commanding lead. The Eagles added on to their tally in the 20th and 23rd minute of the game to go into halftime with a 5-0 lead.
"We had to have a talk at halftime," said West head coach Hazael Avila. "We talked to them and told them that this was their chance to respond and while we didn't have it in that first half, they really responded well in that second half. The intensity increased, the speed increased and the communication increased, we just wanted it more during that second half."
West did respond in the second half, forcing more turnovers and creating more attacking chances, eventually leading to a goal from Colin Prejean in the 60th minute before the Eagles added to their tally in the 64th minute.
"Sometimes in the first halves we don't start as fast as we should, but in the second halves this team always fights hard and fights back," Prejean said. "It's always important to do that and I think that it's a really positive thing that we do have that fight in us."
Neither team scored the rest of the way despite chances created.
"The most important thing we could have done in that second half is build momentum for our last game and I thought we did that," Avila said. "It seems like one issue we've had the entire year is starting off really slow. So just getting that momentum going so that we could build that going into a game with Gregory-Portland on Wednesday was huge."
The game against Gregory-Portland will be the last for Rojas in a Warriors uniform, before he goes to play college soccer at Jacksonville College, and it may be the last time he steps foot on a pitch with his brother Armando where they play on the same team.
"It's been a real blessing to play with Armando and Fernando (Damian's brother who is out for the season with an injury)," Rojas said. "I want them to and I think they're going to succeed more that I did. I've just been trying to help them and get them ready for everything. They're kind of like my little sons but also my brothers. I just want to help them grow."
Rojas and his fellow seniors have left a lasting impact on the program and its players.
"Each of these seniors have just been amazing to coach," Avila said. "Damian we've had for four years and Victor (Chavarria) as well. Some of these other guys have come into us from other sports but they've all been a pleasure. It's a really good group of kids and some of them have turned into leaders. We really wanted to send them out with a bang and unfortunately we didn't get to. But I think that second half led to the right momentum and we can carry that into the Gregory-Portland game to end their seasons on the right note."
