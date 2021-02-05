Victoria West hasn’t had to deal with many losses this season.
The Warriors had been on a roll, starting 11-0 in district heading into Friday’s game against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial.
West (13-3, 11-1) needed two wins in their last three games to clinch an outright District 29-5A title that started Friday against Veterans Memorial, a game just as important to the Eagles who are in the hunt for the last playoff spot in district.
West was not able to find the victory Friday as the Warriors fell 67-58 to Veterans Memorial (9-5 in district) behind a strong second half from the Eagles.
“It’s never a good feeling,” said Omar Posada, a senior. “We’ve been through a 1-15 season and we know the struggles of losing and how to respond to it and come back and play. Honestly, I think this loss is good for us. It’s going to teach us things — what we need to work on going into the playoffs, and I think we’ll be just fine.”
The Eagles were able to beat West’s full court trap in the first quarter and took the lead, but West battled back to lead 19-16.
Veterans Memorial again took the lead in the second quarter before Kevin Rankin scored 10 points to give West a 37-36 lead going into halftime.
“I think the biggest thing we need to work on is just communicating defensively,” said Jadyn Smith, a junior. “When we do that, we know where players are and don’t have as much foul trouble, so that’s just something we have to remember.”
West was unable to keep things going in the second half. However, as the Eagles went on a run in the third quarter and while West battled back early Veterans Memorial was able to build a 10-point lead going into the fourth.
The Warriors trimmed the lead to four, but Veterans Memorial was able to withstand the run and hold on for the win.
The loss was the first for West in district play and leaves the Warriors needing to win against Flour Bluff on Tuesday and Corpus Christi King on Friday to claim an outright district championship.
Despite their first loss since November, the Warriors are still confident heading into their last two games.
“We know we are a good team and that we can win that game,” Smith said. “We have confidence, but we know we can’t be overconfident, especially after a game like tonight. We just have to come back figure out what we did wrong and focus on how to beat Flour Bluff.”
Assistant coach Cody McDonald knows how important that would be for the team and is determined to turn things around against Flour Bluff.
“As tonight showed, beating any team twice is hard,” McDonald said. “But what we have to do is just play our game. If we play with the space and the speed we want to play, with the intensity on defense that we want to play, we can beat any team that we get put on the floor with. These guys love each other and they talked about that in the locker room tonight. And so what we have to do is just prepare like we do every other day.”
District 29-5A
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 67, Victoria West 58
Points: (W) Kevin Rankin 19, Dion Green 10, D’Andre Fillmore, Jadyn Smith 8, Zo Morgan 7, Omar Posada 4; (V) Aidan Guerra 24, Cameron DeLaPena 10, CJ Vela 7, Ben Cochran 5, LaQuan Khan 5, Quently Lewis 5, Brad Burda 4, Hudson Mikulenkak 4, Joroyn Heard 2;
3-Pointers: Guerra 2, Vela, Rankin 2, Fillmore; Halftime: West 37-36; Records: West 13-3, 11-1; Veterans Memorial 9-5 in district
