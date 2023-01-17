West put together one of its best performances of the season following McDonald’s facial makeover, notching a 65-41 win over the previously unbeaten Texans.
“Sometimes, we as a staff want to find ways to tell the kids there has to be a change,” McDonald said. “We had a very difficult non-district schedule, and we played two really tough games to start zone play. It was almost like me telling our kids, ‘Hey, this is a fresh start.’”
The key for West (11-14, 1-2) on Tuesday was to avoid a slow start.
After missing their first four shots from the field and trailing 10-3 in the opening five minutes of the game, the Warriors converted each of their next five shot attempts to spark a 31-1 run over nearly eight minutes between the first and second quarter.
Morgan, who scored 16 points, started the rally with the first of his two 3-pointers. Alejandro Gonzalez followed with a 3 on the next shot attempt.
“It was a good play by our leader,” McDonald said. “Zo is the heart of this team. He’s the hardest worker. He’s the guy who’s going to be positive and pick guys up. He’s the one that’s going to help hold himself and the team accountable. It’s what you expect from that guy.”
The Warriors grew their lead to as large as 34-11 in the first half on the heels of solid defensive play.
Ray (12-16, 2-1) was held without a field goal for nine minutes during West’s first-half outburst.
“At Victoria West, we take pride in our defense,” Morgan said. “We play our hardest every time, getting on the floor and everything.”
West was able to limit the Texans’ second-chance opportunities thanks to another double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds from senior forward Jackson Hodge. It was his fourth double-double in the last five games.
Six of his rebounds came off the defensive glass.
“I just wanted to do whatever I could to help the team the most,” Hodge said. “I feel like me impacting on the boards and in the paint will help my team win. That’s all I’m really trying to do.”
District 29-5A North Zone
Victoria West 65, Corpus Christi Ray 41
Points: (R) Truman Thompson 22, Justin Starkie 10, Jecia Garcia 5; (W) Jackson Hodge 19, Zo Morgan 16, D’andre Fillmore 9, Alejandro Gonzalez 6.
Halftime: West 38-17. 3-pointers: (R) Garcia, Thompson; (W) Gonzalez 2, Morgan 2, Zack Sanchez. Records: Ray 12-16, 2-1; West 11-14, 1-2.
