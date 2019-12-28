On a team made up of mostly underclassman, Andrew Shelton is the only senior starter at Victoria West.
Shelton takes the responsibility of being the only senior starter heavily and tries to provide a positive message to his teammates.
“The thing I’ve tried to do most this year is just encourage my teammates,” Shelton said. “When I’m on the bench, I don’t stay quiet or be un-engaged. I cheer on my teammates whether I am on the court or not, and I try to keep them positive even if they miss a layup or shots aren’t falling. They need to have that courage to keep shooting.”
The Warriors were playing in the second day of the Mike Smith Classic on Saturday and played against Austin High to wrap up the tournament.
West was unable to find success against Austin High after a 61-44 loss to the Maroons at the East gym.
Things were close in the first quarter when West trailed 14-10.
Austin High went on 11-3 run to start the second quarter and went into halftime with a 33-18 lead.
“They changed up their defense going into the second quarter and it put us in a bad spot,” said West head coach Pat Erskine. “That was hard for our continuity when that happened. Some of our key players knew what to do, but then some of our other players didn’t. They found a way to defend us that we didn’t spend a lot of time going over, and they took advantage of some of our guys who are just not as comfortable yet going against a trap, and that hurt us.”
Austin High increased its lead in the third and held it in the fourth quarter to secure the win.
“We just weren’t prepared as a team today,” Shelton said. “During warmups, we weren’t going as hard as we could. We were just jogging around and were unprepared and it showed when we got out on the court.”
With the loss, West finishes the Mike Smith Classic with a 1-2 record.
The Warriors will be back in action next Tuesday against Corpus Christi Miller in District 30-5A play.
“You just have to put it behind you,” Erskine said. “If you don’t and you dwell on it too long, then that negativity can affect you. We just have to put this game behind us and get ready for next week.”
West finished third in the tournament, behind Kerrville-Tivy and Austin High. Victoria East and Sealy finished fourth and fifth respectively.
Two West players were named to the all-tournament team: Kevin Rankin and Omar Posada.
Rankin averaged 18 points per game over the course of the tournament while Posada averaged 9 points.
“We can learn a lot from today,” Shelton said. “Communication, our defense, those are some things we have to work on. We didn’t really go full speed today and we have to keep our effort up going forward.”
Austin High 61, Victoria West 44
Points: (VW) La’Trell Barfield 5, Omar Posada 10, Donovan Harris 2, Jadyen Smith 4, Kevin Rankin 13, Andrew Shelton 6, Dion Green 4; (AH) Dominique Smith 4, Isaac Youngblood 12,Sahuante O’Conner 10, Gus Sheadan 7, Da Ryan Williams 3, Rejia Dogale 4, Austin Hail 2, Victor Mendoza 7, Josh Jones 6, Colby Kaibactica 6. Halftime: 33-18 Austin High; 3-pointers: Posada, Rankin 3, Youngblood 2, Mendoza. Record: West: 6-11
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.