Jody Ybarra is focused on moving on after a tough loss to Victoria East.
“We’ve buried it,” Ybarra said. “We put that out of our minds, focused on this week and and we have to keep moving forward. We can’t look back and feel sorry for ourselves.”
The Warriors (1-3, 1-1) are coming off a 21-14 loss to East. In the game, the Warriors possessed the ball for 16 minutes, were out rushed by East and turned the ball over four times.
“We have to hold on to the football on offense,” said Victoria West coach Courtney Boyce. “That, and we have to keep their offense off of the field. If we do those things I think we can be very successful this week.”
The Warriors will face off against Corpus Christi Miller this Friday at Memorial Stadium. The Bucaneers are off to an undefeated start at 3-0 overall and 1-0 in District 15-5A, Division 1.
“These guys are very talented on both sides of the football,” Boyce said. “We have to go out there and grind and find a way to keep getting stops, take away what they do well and force them to do something that they don’t like doing.”
West has responded to last week’s defeat in practice, and Boyce is confident in his team .
“The one thing about these kids is that they’re very resilient,” Boyce said. “They do a great job of coming out and preparing for the next week no matter what has happened and you don’t have to push them to be motivated.”
The Warriors secondary will have its hands against Miller. The Buccaneers are led by Andrew Body at quarterback. The junior is currently averaging over 400 yards passing and four touchdowns per game.
“We have to apply pressure to the quarterback, Ybarra said. “If we do that hopefully it will make him a little nervous or hesitant, but we have to make sure to apply that pressure.”
Miller also has a deep receiving core and four different players have over 200 yards receiving this season. Even with all their passing prowess, the Buccaneers posses a running attack that averages 165 yards per game.
“I think a lot of our secondary is hyped up for this matchup,” Boyce said. “They’re all very excited and they’ve probably been marking this on their calendar for a while now. They know that Miller is pass first but it they also does a good job of running the ball and we have to be ready for that.”
The Warriors are aware a loss would drop them to 1-2 in district while a win would propel them over .500.
“This game is really important, Boyce said. “I think that they’re ready to go out and do their very best. We just have to go and play each play to the best of our ability, and the rest takes care of itself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.