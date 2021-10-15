Victoria West had a task to complete.
The Warriors had to beat Corpus Christi Ray on Friday night to stay in the hunt for the playoffs in District 15-5A, Division I.
Behind six forced turnovers, five different touchdown scorers and near-100-yard games from seniors Kibreante Williams and Kyle Ellison, West completed the task with a 66-14 win.
The win pushed the Warriors (4-3, 3-2) to fourth in the district standings over crosstown rival East.
“I think a lot of things from practice transferred to this game,” said West coach Courtney Boyce. “I think they did a great job. They came out and they executed.”
West scored on each of its first six drives, with Ellison picking up his two rushing touchdowns in that time.
Ellison and Williams combined for 196 yards and three touchdowns rushing in the win for West.
“Our offense is just extremely good,” Ellison said. “Me and (Kibreante), we just capitalize off each other, really.”
With Ellison and Williams each finishing with 98 yards, West was able to utilize a two-back rotation that kept Ray on its heels. The Warriors finished the night with 268 yards rushing.
“They’re a great one-two punch,” Boyce said. “They’re selfless and they work hard in practice. I really believe they push each other through practice with their effort. They want to compete with one another so when it’s their turn, they get it and give everything they’ve got.”
D’andre Fillmore, who entered Friday night with a pair of touchdowns, doubled his season total with receptions of 18 and 28 yards against Ray.
The junior ended the night with a game-high 118 yards and two touchdowns on seven receptions, as well as his fifth interception.
“It’s a great feeling,” Fillmore said, “but I take ownership and put this on the team. It was a good win for us.”
The Warriors wanted to make sure to take advantage of scoring off of turnovers against Ray. They scored once off of three turnovers last week.
West scored on three of its six takeaways against the Texans. Senior Jordan Thibodeaux punctuated the night for the Warriors’ defense with a 35-yard blocked punt return for a touchdown in the third quarter to put West up 59-14.
Seeing the defense’s work get rewarded with points gave the Warriors confidence following Friday’s win.
“It gives us a lot of confidence,” Thibodeaux said. “We’ll be taking that into next week against Moody. Hopefully we can keep this going.”
West kept Ray out of its half of the field for the first 18 minutes, 40 seconds. The Texans didn’t find the end zone until the 1:38 mark in the second quarter when Alex Estrada found Luis Morales for the Texans’ lone score of the first half.
The Warriors were also able to limit the Texans to 151 yards rushing on 40 attempts.
“I think it gives us a great deal of confidence,” Boyce said. “We made some mistakes and we’ve got to clean those up. At the same time, a lot of things that they worked hard on from the week prior, they did those as well. Overall, winning offense, defense and special teams, it was a great team win.”
