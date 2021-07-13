It was a blistering Tuesday afternoon as a number of Victoria West’s varsity and sub-varsity players ran through offensive drills and conditioned at Memorial Stadium.
But despite the conditions, there wasn’t any complaining from the Warriors players.
“These practices are great, said senior Dion Green. “They keep everyone busy out here and get everyone out of the house. I love having something to do and it helps us with strategy too.”
West is doubling up on its training as the start of fall practice approaches, with players working out at elite fitness and then going out for an hour of sports specific training with coaches in the afternoon.
“Going out to elite fitness is really just about keeping us all in shape and pushing ourselves,” said senior Kibreante Williams. “Then we come out here with everyone and get to work.”
Williams is glad to have the time with the coaches, as it keeps his mind fresh on the upcoming season and the teams strategies.
“It helps us out a lot,” he said. “It lets us work on plays, formations and all sorts of stuff. And it really allows us to learn more in the summertime we’re as prepared as we can be.”
West head coach Courtney Boyce has enjoyed what he has seen from the group throughout the spring and summer.
“These kids have bought in on both sides of the ball, and we’re really looking forward to the season,” Boyce said. “The group has shown a lot of maturity with going through last year.”
With the start of two-a-day’s under a month away, the players know that they need to be in good condition and ready to go.
“Our job is just to take everything in and be ready,” Williams said “I’m trying to just take one thing at a time, one day at a time. I switch off everyday between offense and defense and I just am running the plays at home in my free time trying to be ready.”
The Warriors went three rounds deep in the playoffs last season, finishing 8-4. Green wants to build on that success this year.
“I’m ready for two-a-day’s, I’m ready just to start the season,” Green said. “I have great expectations for us, I think with this group we can go far.”
