Victoria West has hit a rough patch late in its district season.
The Warriors have battled injuries all season, but with two of the teams top attacking options injured in Jaydn Rangel and Kassandra Persinger among others, West has been forced to adjust its game plan.
"It definitely alters our game a lot," said West sophomore Anneliese Covarrubias. "We've had all these injuries and it's just happened to hit us really hard. We're just trying to recover and do the best we can and with that comes a lot of effort and sacrifices you have to make for the team. Some people are playing different positions, and we're all working 110% to do everything right and get those balls where they need to be."
Anneliese Covarrubias on the Warriors playing shorthanded. pic.twitter.com/1c586W4hS1— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) February 29, 2020
West (6-4-2 in District 30-5A) was coming off a victory over Calhoun going into Friday's District 30-5A game against Corpus Christi Ray, but the Warriors were unable to continue their success, falling to the Texans 2-0 at Memorial Stadium.
"Despite the score tonight, I think we played a good game," said West head coach Courtney Stoltenberg. "We were dangerous many times, we just couldn't finish."
The Warriors came out aggressive and made chances for themselves in the first half, but were unable to get a goal. The game was scoreless at halftime.
West with another chance from a corner but Ray is able to make a save. pic.twitter.com/68xHhX32hM— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) February 29, 2020
Ray was the aggressor in the second half, however, and got their first goal from a penalty after West was called for a handball in the box. Ray added a second shortly before full time to seal the game.
"I think we need to improve a little on finishing because there's been some opportunities that we have had that we should have gotten, and that is an area I need to work on," said Cami Patek, a freshman. "I think that's where we need to improve the most, but I think we've done a really good job of communicating on the field, moving the ball and giving it everything we have."
Cami Patek on adjusting to life at the varsity level as a freshman. pic.twitter.com/PbGOMOTmUp— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) February 29, 2020
With the injuries, Covarrubias said that the teams' endurance has been tested.
"Our conditioning comes into play a lot," Covarrubias said. "Soccer is a very intense sport – you have to have a lot of endurance. But luckily, I think these girls have really put the work in. So we are doing pretty good, it's just one of those things."
Despite being down players, Patek feels that the group of players is as close as ever.
West gets a chance from a corner but Ray is able to clear it off it's own line. pic.twitter.com/YTt6qQdkH5— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) February 29, 2020
"We are having to work a lot harder than we normally would with a full team," Patek said. "But I feel like it is making us grow as a team, and we just have to keep positive."
The loss puts West in a precarious position with four district games remaining.
But Stoltenberg is focused on the team getting points in each of their remaining games.
"We need to be in playoff mode now," she said. "It's win or go home for us."
