Christina Rankin-Williams admittedly felt nervous on Wednesday.
It was the first time in 11 years the new Victoria West girls basketball coach opened a season in that role. She was named the Warriors’ second-ever head coach following Sandra Jimenez’s retirement after the 2021-2022 season.
Rankin-Williams served as an assistant under Jimenez when she first moved to Victoria 11 years ago. She has been serving as the girls basketball coach and girls athletic coordinator at Cade Middle School for the last eight years.
“It’s really an awesome experience, especially the way everything played out as far as me moving here,” she said. “I loved working under coach Jimenez and (Sandra) Longoria at that time because I learned a lot about how to run a program.”
The Warriors are hoping to bounce back from a season that saw them miss the playoffs for only the third time in the school’s history.
One of the biggest changes Rankin-Williams hopes reverses West’s fortune is increasing the pace on offense. The Warriors averaged 34.2 points per game last season while allowing 44.6.
The players have bought into Rankin-Williams’ up-tempo vision.
“I think it’s because we’re more focused on the attack,” said senior Leilani Green. “If you see an opportunity to attack, attack it. It’s more fast-paced. That’s what I like, a fast-paced game.”
But the Warriors will have their fair share of challenges this season as Green is the lone returning senior starter.
That’s why Rankin-Williams sees each practice ahead of West’s Nov. 5 season opener against San Antonio South San as vital to figuring out the roles for each player.
“Getting them in the gym more is going to let me see where they fit,” Rankin-Williams said. “There are probably more than a handful who don’t know where they fall. They don’t know where they fall because I don’t know where they fall. That’s what spending this time in practice and scrimmages is going to let us figure out so we can all be settled and start moving forward from there.”
Missing the postseason last year and seeing the success the team had two years ago is motivation for the Warriors to return to the postseason.
“By the end of the season, I hope we make it pretty far in the playoffs,” said senior Jayden Martin. “Hopefully we get far and end on a good note for it being my last year.”
Sam is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at sfowler@vicad.com or (361) 580-6576. You can follow him on Twitter @Fowlersports14.
Sam is the Assistant Sports Editor with experience covering high school sports in West Texas, South Texas and anywhere in between. Sam graduated from Angelo State University in 2017, where he also featured as a punter on their football team.