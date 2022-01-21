CORPUS CHRISTI — The Victoria West girls soccer team opened district play in convincing fashion on Friday.
Behind four goals from Jaydn Rangel, the Warriors beat Corpus Christi Moody 11-0 at Cabiness Athletic Complex. Sofia Verastegui and Anneliese Covarrubias eachhad a pair of goals. Also scoring for West were Briana Barnett, Mia Ramirez and Skylar Shaffer.
Shaffer added a pair of assists. Verastegui, Barnett, Covarrubias, Rangel, Ramirez, Viridiana Segura and Cami Patek also had assists.
Goalkeeper Mia Fonseca was called into action for three saves.
West's record is 3-2-0 overall and 1-0-0 in district.
