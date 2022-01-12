Jaydn Rangel scored two goals and Kenedy Blough and Annelise Covarrubias had one each as Victoria West defeated Rockport-Fulton 4-1 on Tuesday.
Cami Patek had two assists and Kassandra Persinger had four saves in goal.
West defeated Columbia 5-0 and Goose Creek 2-0 on Jan. 6.
Persinger had three saves against Columbia and seven saves against Goose Creek. Rangel scored four goals and Briana Barnett had one against Columbia. Patek had two assists and Sofia Verastequi had one.
West defeated Fulshear 2-0 on Jan. 4. Persinger had four saves in goal.
The Warriors have a record of 2-2-0.
