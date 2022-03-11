CORPUS CHRISTI — The Victoria West girls soccer team continued its winning ways with a 3-1 win over Corpus Christi King on Friday.
Jaydn Rangel, Cami Patek and Cleo Prejean each scored for the Warriors.
Rangel, Amoralina Shannon and Anneliese Covarrubias each picked up assists.
Kassandra Persinger had three saves.
West improves to 14-4-0 overall and 12-2-0 in district play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.