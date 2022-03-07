CORPUS CHRISTI — Victoria West suffered its second district and fourth overall loss in a 3-1 loss to Flour Bluff on Friday.
Briana Barnett scored the Warriors lone goal of the game.
Kassandra Persinger made 12 saves in goal.
West falls to 12-4-0 overall and 10-2-0. It hosts Corpus Christi Ray on Tuesday at 8 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.
