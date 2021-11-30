The Victoria West girl’s basketball team was looking for some life to inject in its starting lineup.
The Warriors returned Daidree Zarate to the starting lineup in Tuesday’s District 29-5A opener against Flour Bluff after a yearlong hiatus from basketball.
West coach Sandra Jimenez was able to convince the junior guard to return to the floor because it’s her sister, Dailynn Zarate’s, final year.
“I’d been talking to her all summer long,” Jimenez said. “Finally, I was able to convince her because it’s her sister’s last year playing basketball. So, I’m glad she’s out and she’ll get better and better the more repetitions she gets. She’s a positive.”
While West fell 46-27, Zarate’s impact as a shooting guard was felt immediately as she posted 4 points in the first 4:30 of the game and was involved in a handful of forced turnovers.
“I think we definitely did a better job with Daidree in our lineup,” said West coach Sandra Jimenez. “The energy that she brings is just going to help the more she gets comfortable with the position.”
West trailed 10-8 after the first quarter thanks to those 4 points from Zarate, as well as 2 points each from her sister and Shadow Gomez.
The addition of Zarate allowed junior Leilani Lee-Green to shift down to the post position. After scoring 2 points in a loss to San Antonio Edison a week ago, she notched a team-high 12 points following the move.
“It really helped me when (coach Jimenez) put me in as a post,” Lee-Green said. “I got to go ahead and get some more points. I knew I could get the scoring going.”
West was able to hang close in the turnover battle, committing 22 turnovers to Flour Bluff’s 17. However, a 4-of-25 shooting performance in the first half put the Warriors down 22-13 at the break. The Warriors endured a 6-minute scoreless streak between the first and second quarters.
West finished the night shooting 25% from the field.
“We continue working on our shooting, and that’s something we work on daily,” Jimenez said. “But so much of shooting is individual time with the ball. We’ll continue to work out our shooting because that has to improve, both from the inside and the outside.”
The Warriors were also able to counteract Flour Bluff’s height advantage by hauling in 22 rebounds and limiting second-chance opportunities.
Moving forward, Jimenez hopes that trend continues for her team.
“We’ve just got to continue working on the little parts of the game,” Jimenez said.
District 29-5A
Flour Bluff 46, Victoria West 27
Points: (W) Leilani Lee-Green 12, Shadow Gomez 7, Daidree Zarate 4, Dailynn Zarate 2, Marleigh Gomez 2; (FB) M. Croft 10, H. Gallaspy 9, K. Geurin 6, M. Robinson 5, E. Hudson 4, P. Baklik 4, N. Gray 3, L. Fuller 3, C. Wong 2.
Halftime: Flour Bluff 22-13. 3-pointers: (W) None. (FB) Robinson, Gallaspy. Records: West 3-6, 0-1; Flour Bluff 5-5, 1-0.
