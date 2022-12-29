The Victoria West girls soccer team thinks it can make another deep playoff run this year.
The Warriors went 16-7-0 last year and reached the regional quarterfinals for the first time since 2015. They fell in the third round to McAllen High.
Despite the graduation of five seniors, head coach Courtney Stoltenberg feels her team is opening a season in a better position than ever.
“I think (playoffs) benefited all the freshmen I had because they hadn’t seen teams of that caliber,” Stoltenberg said. “I think that definitely gave us something to work for in the offseason. I haven’t seen us start this strong I don’t think ever.”
West graduated prolific goal scorers Jaydn Rangel and Anneliese Covarrubias, but senior Cami Patek, who scored the winning goal in the area round, will be turned to as one of the leaders to fill those holes.
“Due to sickness and people going out of town, we were short our first few scrimmages,” Stoltenberg said. “(Cami) was one of the first ones (to step up). She’s played our left wing for the last three years and nothing else. She had to step up into a big central role and she played so well.”
Kassandra Persinger was a first-team all-district goalkeeper last year and one of the five seniors to depart.
Stoltenberg credits Persinger’s leadership for helping develop Mia Fonseca, who will start this year.
“I know she wanted the position last year,” Stoltenberg said. “But I think the experience gained by watching Kassandra was so great for her. I really have seen her improve so much just in the offseason and last year. I think she’s ready to step into that role.”
West boys hope experience pays off
West boys head coach Hazael Avila has plenty of confidence in his team.
The Warriors lost only three starters from last season and hope to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2019.
“That helps because everybody else is returning,” Avila said. “Even those guys have some subs returning. Out of all the years, I think this is the strongest group of kids I’ve had starting for me. Most experienced, I guess I should say.”
Avila feels West’s biggest strength will be in the back where each of the Warriors defenders are returning.
Armando Rojas and Jacob Madrigal will anchor the back line as the team’s center backs once again.
“Just like every year, we’re looking to build from the back,” Avila said.
The returning experience has boosted West[s hopes of making the playoffs.
“I definitely think we’re a playoff team this year,” Avila said. “If we’ve ever had the opportunity, this is the group that will be able to achieve that.”