CORPUS CHRISTI — Victoria West’s offense couldn’t afford to get off to a slow start against high-powered McAllen Friday night.
The Bulldogs gave the Warriors little choice in the matter, however, while playing lock-down defense and scoring twice within a six-minute span of the first half en route to posting a 4-1 regional quarterfinal playoff triumph at Cabaniss Soccer Complex.
District 31-5A champion McAllen (20-7-2) returns to the regional semifinals for the second consecutive season, while knocking the Warriors (16-7) out of the playoffs for the second straight year.
“They have a great program,” West coach Courtney Stoltenberg said of the Bulldogs. “We knew that we were the underdogs coming in and we prepared for them the best that we could and put up a fight. It just didn’t pan out for us, but it wasn’t for a lack of effort.”
Briana Claudio’s goal on a breakaway attempt started the scoring for McAllen with just less than 26 minutes remaining in the first half. Mallory Henderson netted the second goal five minutes, 53 seconds later to give the Bulldogs a 2-0 advantage.
McAllen’s defense held West without a shot on goal for the first 25 minutes.
Bulldogs goalie Bethany Sanchez then denied shots by Camila Salazar and Abbie Adcock within a minute span to keep it a two-goal match going into the half.
Jaydn Rangel’s direct kick attempt for West later glanced off the top of the goal before bouncing out of play with close to three minutes remaining in the first half.
Kenedy Blough and Nadia Rodriguez made excellent defensive plays within the first 20 minutes of the match to deny McAllen further scoring opportunities and keep the Warriors within striking distance.
Juliana Millin tallied McAllen’s third goal by scoring from 15 yards out not even four minutes into the second half. Savanna Ruiz scored again a little more than nine minutes later to push the Bulldogs’ lead to 4-0 and give them total command of the match.
Rangel scored the Warriors’ goal with a little more than two minutes left in the match. Sanchez got a piece of Rangel’s line drive direct kick from 15 yards out, which trickled into the right corner.
“That felt pretty good,” Rangel said with a laugh. “It felt really nice to get that end-of-the-year goal for my senior year. I’d been wanting a goal the whole match and I finally got it.
“It’s just a tough loss to take, especially your senior year,” Rangel added. “We accomplished so much this season that seeing it come to an end is hard, but we left our mark.”
It also marked the final high school soccer match for the Warriors’ five seniors: Camila Salazar, Viridiana Segura, Anneliese Covarrubias, Rangel and Kassandra Persinger.
“We knew coming in that we couldn’t make any mistakes and that it was going to be our toughest match of the season,” the starting goalie Persinger said while wiping away tears from her eyes. “We didn’t like the end result, but we played as hard as we could.”
Stoltenberg admits the upperclassmen are going to be tough to replace.
“Our seniors definitely deserved it,” Stoltenberg said of West’s deepest playoff run since 2015. “It’s going to be tough moving on without them because they’ve been with me for so long, but we’re happy for them that they’re moving on to better things.
“We have so much talent and so many people returning next season,” Stoltenberg added. “So, I’m confident we’ll be successful again next year and hopefully we’ll get in some new blood and see what they can contribute as well.”
