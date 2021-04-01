PORTLAND — Sawyer Broughton knew she had ground to make up when she got the baton in the anchor leg of the girls 4x400-meter.
Broughton, running the anchor leg, had to catch Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial after the Lady Eagles had gained separation on the second leg.
Broughton overlapped the Vets runner on the home stretch, winning the relay title in for Victoria West in 4 minutes, 10.75 seconds in the final event of the District 29-5A track & field meet.
"I was just thinking what our coach said, 'Push, finish, just get the stick around the track,'" Broughton said. "I was just feeling all the energy cause I heard my teammates, I saw my teammates, so I was just pushing for them."
The relay victory helped the West girls finish fourth as a team with 72 points as three individuals and two relays teams advanced to the area tournament.
Dailynn Zarate and Alexis Holmberg were the third and fifth best individual performers with 23 and 20 points respectively.
After advancing in the field events the previous day, Zarate and Holmberg finished second and fourth in the 400-meter — running 1:01.69 and 1:02.34 respectively — and helped the 4x100-meter relay team finish third with a time of 51.92 seconds.
"We're happy for each other, we know that with all our hard practicing it's worth it and we're just ready for area," Zarate said. "I told (Alexis) after the race that I'm happy she's coming with me, it just helps me feel better knowing I have a teammate beside me."
West's Kailee Marques finished fourth in the 800m, running 2:35.92, and 1600m, running 5:48.44, to round out the group.
East's C'Niaha Randle won the 200-meter in 1:01.69 and placed second in the 100-meter with a time of 12.86 seconds.
"I knew if I was basically doing everything right then I should be good," Randle said. "I'm feeling good, I just have to keep going, keep improving."
On the boys side, West's Connor Williams won the 400-meter with a time of 51.00 seconds and helped the 4x100-meter relay team finish second with a time of 43.84 seconds.
Logan Cooper ran 42.46 seconds to finish fourth in the 300-meter hurdles.
West also qualified in the 4x200-meter relay with a time of 1:32.85, finishing third.
"It's great just to see my friends, my brothers succeed," Williams said. "Just getting to see them fulfill their dreams and get to move on from district and try to win every race they possibly can. It's honestly better than winning, watching your friends win."
East's Evan Brown finished second in the 300-meter hurdles with a personal best time of 40.41 seconds.
"It feels good," Brown said. "It gives me a mark to go after in area, so I'm just gonna have to keep working faster and faster if I want to keep going into the next round."
Brown also placed third in the 100-meter hurdles, running 15.59 seconds, a time he said he can improve on.
Logan Garis finished fourth in the 100-meter dash in 10.05 seconds.
Brown and Garis helped the 4x100-meter relay team finish fourth with a time of 44.61 seconds.
District 29-5A Meet
TEAM SCORES
Girls: 1) Flour Bluff, 126; 2) CC Veterans Memorial, 136.5; 3) Gregory-Portland, 109.5; 4) Victoria West 72; 5) CC Carroll 46; 6) Victoria East, 36; T7) CC King 24; T7) CC Moody 24; 9) CC Ray 8.
Boys: 1) Gregory-Portland, 141, 2) CC Veterans Memorial, 105; 3) Flour Bluff, 103; 4) CC Carroll, 75; 5) Victoria West, 63; 6) CC Ray, 48; 7) Victoria East, 40; 8) CC King, 23; 9) CC Moody 22.
