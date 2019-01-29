Every time Victoria West needed a big shot Tuesday night, it seemed Ashley Giesalhart was open. The sophomore sank six 3-pointers and the Warriors defeated Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 56-51 to pull themselves into a tie for the District 30-5A lead.
“Ashley’s one heck of a player,” West senior Carrie Barrera-Lacy said. “She’s a really good shooter. We love when she shoots because she has such a pretty shot.”
It was Giesalhart’s first full game back from an ankle injury (she played two minutes at the end of last Friday’s win at CC Miller), and she led the Warriors (31-5, 12-2) with 21 points.
“Ashley’s always been the kind of kid that when she’s hot, she’s truly hot,” said West coach Sandra Jimenez. “I knew she was up for the game. The injury kind of set her back but she never stopped shooting.”
Barrera-Lacy sank a 3-pointer to give West an early advantage and the Warriors led the entire way. West led by as many as 16 points in the fourth quarter before Barrera-Lacy and fellow senior Kennedy Youngblood fouled out.
With both Barrera-Lacy and Youngblood on the bench, Veterans Memorial trimmed the deficit to two points at 53-51 late in the final quarter before Taizhae Grant converted a free throw and Jozelyn Washington made a layup to seal the victory.
“It was an up-and-down battle, but we had a big enough lead to where we hung in there even though we turned the ball over and did a lot of dumb stuff. But we held together,” Jimenez said. “I think that’s what makes me the most proud. Yes, they were a little intimidated. They weren’t sure of themselves. At the same time, they just kept plugging away and played. If not for themselves, for the team and the two who were on the bench.”
Barrera-Lacy had 13 points for West, while Washington had 11 and Youngblood had 10.
“I think we played great as a team,” Washington said. "Whenever (Lacy and Kennedy) fouled out, the others did what they had to do. It was kind of nerve-racking at first, but in our heads we knew we could do it."
Washington said it was a thrill to beat Veterans Memorial.
“Everyday we’ve been talking about it, getting ready for Vets,” she said. “It’s exciting to know that we beat them since we lost by one point in the first round (of district play).”
Giesalhart said she is excited to be tied for first in the district.
“We’ve been working hard. We put our blood, sweat and tears into this game and for us to be tied for first place is amazing,” she said.
Alison Fritcher led Veterans Memorial (27-4, 12-2) with 17 points. Keira Lavers added 12, all in the second half, and Sophia Diakomina had 11.
West boys fall to Vets
On the boys side, the West boys fell to Veterans Memorial 43-35 on Tuesday night.
Kevin Rankin led the Warriors (2-18, 0-12) with nine points. Andrew Shelton added eight and La'Trell Barfield had seven.
Josh Mendoza led the Eagles (12-16, 8-5) with 14 points while Tobiah Aririga added 11.
District 30-5A
Girls
Victoria West 56, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 51
Points: (VM) Keira Lavers 12, Alison Fritcher 17, Michaela James 2, Samantha Perez 8, Sophia Diakomina 11, Anaisja Banks 1. (W) Carrie Barrera-Lacy 13, Ashley Giesalhart 21, Kennedy Youngblood 10, Jozelyn Washington 11, Taizhae Grant 1.
Halftime: West 26, Veterans Memorial 18. 3-Pointers: Giesalhart 6, Barrera-Lacy 3, Lavers 1, Perez 1.
Records: Veterans Memorial 27-5, 12-2; West 31-5, 12-2.
Boys
CC Veterans Memorial 43, Victoria West 35
Points: (VM) Jacoby Sanchez 2, Khan 4, Tobiah Aririga 11, Josh Mendoza 14, Albert Arismendi 7, Elijah Hinton. (W) Kevin Rankin 9, Donovan Harris 4, Andrew Shelton 8, La'Trell Barfield 7, Blake Buzzell 4, Jadyn Smith 3.
Halftime: Veterans Memorial 23, West 22. 3-Pointers: Rankin 1, Arismendi 1.
Records: Veterans Memorial 12-16, 8-5; West 2-18, 0-12.
