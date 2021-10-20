Victoria West is hoping it can overcome inexperience during the 2021-2022 girls basketball season.
The Warriors return one starter, senior Dailynn Zarate, from their run to the Class 5A area round a year ago. West lost all-region selection Aaliyah Castillo and first team all-district pick Ashley Giesalhart to graduation.
That hasn’t tapered expectations for West, which is three years removed from a regional tournament trip.
“I think the expectations are always high, there’s no doubt about that,” said West head coach Sandra Jimenez. “I think what’s different this year, like it was last year, is we have a lot of inexperienced varsity players. We have four that are coming back from last year’s team. They have quite big shoes to fill and I know the girls are definitely capable of doing it.”
Zarate, Marleigh and Shadow Gomez, and Leilani Green figure to be staples in West’s starting lineup this season. Marleigh and Shadow Gomez are seniors and Green was a second team all-district pick with Zarate last year.
The key for the Warriors early in the season is to find their fifth starter and role players. Finding those three or four players will help West in replacing production lost with the graduation of Castillo and Giesalhart.
“Our biggest strength is everybody has something they’re good at and we have to put it all together,” Shadow Gomez said. “We have to work as a team. It’s not a one-player show. It’s a team effort.”
Both Marleigh and Shadow Gomez are eager for their opportunity to lead after watching the seniors before them take on that role.
It’s what they think will help this team make a deeper run this year.
“We had good senior leaders last year,” Marleigh Gomez said. “We have to be really good leaders. We can’t be frustrated. We have to take it slow.”
Zarate will be a late addition to the Warriors lineup due to her commitment to West’s volleyball team.
Yet, Zarate’s competitive experience from her time as a starter on both courts is something Jimenez hopes to utilize in growing the young players on her team.
“I think it’s always huge,” Jimenez said of Zarate’s experience. “I don’t always worry about the little things with her because she’s smart. She’s going to pick up on whatever we’ve covered. It’s just a matter of gelling with the team.”
West will get plenty of opportunities to create that bond this season with the return of tournaments after they were sidelined due to COVID-19 last year.
It’s one thing the team is looking forward to.
“I was very excited when I woke up,” Marleigh Gomez said. “I’m ready to have fun with my teammates, be able to be a team and go to tournaments together, to experience what we didn’t experience last year due to COVID.”
