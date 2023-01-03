Christina Rankin-Williams wants Victoria West to be physical.
But the Warriors weren’t able to outmuscle Gregory-Portland in a 65-28 District 29-5A North Zone loss on Tuesday.
“It’s been detrimental to our whole season,” Rankin-Williams said. “We do not make people feel uncomfortable on the offensive end. People have their best shooting nights against us because we play a lot with our hands down.”
Gregory-Portland (22-4, 1-1) couldn’t miss to open the game, making its first five shots in a row to fuel a 12-0 run in the first quarter. The Wildcats also made their first six 3-pointers.
The Wildcats shot 50% from the field on 32 attempts in the first half to take a 43-18 lead into halftime.
Senior point guard Jordan Malone opened the first half 4 of 4 from 3-point range and finished with a game-high 24 points.
“We knew she was a shooter,” Rankin-Williams said. “We knew she was skilled, meaning she could get to the basket. She could shoot. She’s hard to defend. I have kids that will give me 100%, will give me their best, but we’re just not there yet as far as being capable of shutting someone like that down.”
West (10-17, 0-2) gave up 42 rebounds while mustering 24 of its own. The Warriors also committed turnovers.
One reason Rankin-Williams attributed to the rebound disparity was the absence of posts Bella Buzzell and Alyssa Sheffel, who were injured.
“One of my seniors, Jayden Martin, has been the only post player I’ve had consistently all season long,” Rankin-Williams said. “I think that’s what causes the inconsistency.”
West had seven players score on Tuesday, but none eclipsed double figures.
Leilani Lee-Green led the Warriors with seven points.
District 29-5A, North Zone
Gregory-Portland 65, Victoria West 28
Points: (G-P) J. Malone 24, M. Kilgore 17, A. Vest 10, R. Aguirre 8; (W) Leilani Lee-Green 7, Mackenzie Falcon 6, Madi Cano 5.
Halftime: Gregory-Portland 43-18. 3-Pointers: (G-P) Malone 4, K. Linman, Vest; (W) Lee-Green, Sydney Simpson.
Records: Gregory-Portland 22-4, 1-1; Victoria West 10-17, 0-2.