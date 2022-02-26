CORPUS CHRISTI — The Victoria West girls soccer team had six different goal scorers as it beat Corpus Christi Carroll 7-1 on Friday night at Cabaniss Sports Complex.
Briana Barnett provided two goals while Cami Patek and Skylar Shaffer each scored once and assisted on two goals to lead the Warriors. Anneliese Covarrubias had a goal and an assist, too.
Also scoring were Viridiana Segura and Mia Ramirez. Picking up assists were Sofia Verastegui Cleo Prejean.
Mia Fonseca had two saves. Kassandra Persinger had one save to her credit.
West is now 11-3-0 overall and 9-1-0 in district. The Warriors face East on Tuesday.
