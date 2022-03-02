Victoria West can still accomplish its goals.
Two weeks ago, the Warriors suffered their lone district loss in a 2-0 defeat to Gregory-Portland, just the third shutout this season.
The loss forced West to refocus on winning a district championship, which is possible by winning its remaining games.
The Warriors won against Corpus Christi Moody and Corpus Christi Carroll last week to bounce back.
“We’re constantly trying to get better every practice,” said West coach Courtney Stoltenberg. “Moving the ball faster, going through everyone. We’re trying not to rely on one or two players and just get better as a team for the second time we play G-P.”
West took another step toward its goal in a 5-0 win over rival East on Tuesday night at Memorial Stadium.
The Warriors completed the season sweep of the Lady Titans.
Jaydn Rangel provided a pair of goals and assists in the win. Also scoring were Mia Fonseca, Briana Barnett and Cami Patek.
“I think personal chemistry has just made us powerful,” said Patek, a junior. “We’ve been working together as a team. There hasn’t been any conflict whatsoever. We help each other reach our goals.”
The Warriors (12-3-0, 10-1-0) have won their last three games by a combined score of 26-1.
Rangel piled on six in West’s 14-0 win over Moody on Feb. 22. Patek scored twice in the 7-1 win over Carroll on Feb. 25.
On Tuesday night, Rangel opened the scoring in the 11th minute after latching onto a through ball and tucking the ball under East goalie Emma Seiler.
Patek scored in the 24th minute before Fonseca capitalized off a turnover a minute later to put West up 3-0 at the break.
“Once we get that one goal, we’re not stopping; we’re gonna keep going,” Rangel said. “We have our foot on the pedal and we’re gonna keep pushing.”
West earned its opener with two chances in the first 10 minutes resulting in nothing but a couple of saves for Seiler. Rangel had three shots miss the frame prior to her breakthrough.
West peppered East with 11 shots in the first half, including seven shots on frame. Seiler did her best, recording 11 saves in the loss for the Lady Titans.
“Emma’s just one of those kids who’s phenomenal in everything she does,” said East coach Misty Boenig. “She’s a leader, a captain; she’s our voice back there. She comes up big at the right times to keep us in there.”
East (4-14-2, 4-6-2) had its best opportunity of the game in the 42nd minute when Evelyn Garcia forced West’s Kassandra Persinger to make one of six saves.
The Lady Titans had eight shots toward the West goal in the loss.
“It’s a matter of let’s play our style,” Boeing said. “We’re gonna keep building on that every single game — how we utilize our offense, our defense. How those two things work to create space.”
Rangel picked up her second goal of the game, and 37th of the season, on the counter attack from Garcia’s shot and Persinger’s distribution from the back. She assisted on Barnett’s goal in the 72nd minute.
