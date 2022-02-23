The Victoria West girls soccer team poured it on Corpus Christi Moody at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
The Warriors picked up six goals from Jadyn Rangel in a 14-0 rout of the Lady Trojans. Rangel also added a pair of assists to her tally.
West (10-3-0, 8-1-0) got two goals each from Anneliese Covarrubias, Skylar Shaffer and Mia Ramirez. Also scoring was Cami Patek.
Shaffer had three assists, and Covarrubias and Cleo Prejean added two. Patek, Kassandra Persinger, Camila Salazar and Kenedy Blough each had one assist.
Persinger had three saves to secure the clean sheet.
West travels to Corpus Christi Carroll on Friday before clashing with East on March 1.
