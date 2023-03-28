CORPUS CHRISTI — After advancing to the regional quarterfinal in 2022, Victoria West’s girls were just one win away from making it back for the second consecutive season.
Following a defeat of Laredo Martin in this season’s bi-district round, the Lady Warriors were paired with a four-loss McAllen Memorial team in the Class 5A area round.
However, the Mustangs (19-4-1), led by a hat-trick from Kennedy Kaiser, ended West’s season on Tuesday night with a 3-0 win at the Cabaniss Athletic Complex in Corpus Christi.
“We played to the best of our ability,” said West senior Sofia Verastegui. “They’re a very great team so we did all we could.”
Mustangs’ Kaiser scored her first goal in the 25th minute to put her team up 1-0. She then found a hole in the defense twice in the second half and added two goals within a three-minute span to put the game out of reach of the Lady Warriors.
“We were slightly off in positioning. (Kaiser) really did time her runs really well, so she’s a really good player,” said West head coach Courtney Stoltenberg. “Maybe we could have been a little more aggressive goal keeping wise, but ultimately she was a tough one to stop.”
“I think we fell asleep because it was 1-0 in the first half and they scored at the 15 minute mark,” Verastegui said. “I guess our defense thought that we were okay, and I think that we just fell asleep back there.”
The Lady Warriors end their season 15-9-1. Their senior class, which consists of five players, made the playoffs the past three seasons for West.
"It' always really difficult. It's sad to see them go because they are a part of our soccer family," Stoltenberg said. "We just hope that they do enough to prepare for the younger ones to step up and take their place."