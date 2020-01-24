The West girls beat Calhoun in the teams District 30-5A game on Friday.
Kassandra Persinger had three goals and one assist for West. Anacamila Salazar had one goal, Rianna Arguellez had two assists and Anneliese Covarrubias had one assist. Macey Franz was forced into one save.
With the win, The Warriors record improved to 7-3-3 overall and 2-0-1 in district play.
The West boys tied Calhoun 1-1 in the team game. West's now holds a 2-0-1 record in district play.
