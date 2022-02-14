The Victoria West girls soccer team maintained its unbeaten start to District 29-5A.
The Warriors beat Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 1-0 on Friday to move to 9-2-0 overall and 7-0-0 in district.
Mia Ramirez scored the lone goal for the Warriors on an assist from Cami Patek.
West travels to Gregory-Portland (8-4-1, 7-0-0) on Tuesday with sole possession of first place on the line.
