Sofia Verastegui didn’t expect Victoria West to face much of a challenge on Friday night.
The Lady Warriors were playing against crosstown rival Victoria East at Memorial Stadium in a District 29-5A, North Zone match.
The three-win Lady Titans gave the Lady Warriors all they could handle in the first half, leading 1-0 at halftime.
“We came in thinking like we’re going to be okay, or we got it, but no, we didn’t expect (the game) to be like this,” Verastegui said about the first half.
However West (9-7-1, 2-1) exploded in the second half for four goals, two coming from Verastegui, to win the match 4-1.
“(Coach told us) that we can play better than we were playing,” Verastegui said. “That it was all in our head just because it’s a rivalry game so we kind of got nervous and see who’s the better team, but we picked it up.”
Verastegui opened up the second half with a goal just over a minute into action. She then scored her second in the 52nd minute off of an assist from Nadia Antonio.
“We’re so proud of her. She’s one of our seniors and she’s kind of seen us come from when we were the underdogs to where we’ve kind of switched that now,” said West head coach Courtney Stoltenberg. “This game was huge and I think she wanted to finish this off strong and I think that she did.”
The momentum created by Verastegui’s goals carried over to the rest of her teammates. Sophomore Abbie Adcock was able to head in a corner kick from Cami Patek for the third goal, and Cleo Prejean kicked in the four goal in the 71st minute to close out scoring.
“We came out (in the second half) showing that we really wanted to win and that’s what we were asking for the whole time,” Stoltenberg said.
East’s (3-9-2, 0-2) lone goal was scored by sophomore midfielder Adisin Padilla in the ninth minute of the game.
Lady Titans freshman goalkeeper Olivia Zboral also ended the game saving 17 of West’s 21 shots.
“Some of the things that we’ve been working on in practice I really saw, especially in the first half,” said East head coach Misty Beonig. “We had great connections and some passes that we haven’t been making and runs that we haven’t been making. They’re really starting to come around.”