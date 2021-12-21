The Victoria West girl’s basketball team has tried to find itself during the first half of the season.
Before Friday, the Warriors had lost its first four District 29-5A contests. West’s players were not comfortable in their roles.
The Warriors wanted to parlay last Friday's win at Gregory-Portland into two before the Christmas break.
When West welcomed Corpus Christi Ray on Tuesday, the Warriors knew they had to play their roles to win a second consecutive game.
Close
Victoria West vs. Corpus Christi Ray girls basketball
Victoria West senior Jordan Gonzales fends off a Corpus Christi player during the District 29-5A girls basketball game against Corpus Christi Ray on Tuesday at Victoria West High School.
Victoria West vs. Corpus Christi Ray girls basketball
Victoria West junior Leilani Lee-Green makes a layup during the District 29-5A girls basketball game against Corpus Christi Ray on Tuesday at Victoria West High School.
Victoria West vs. Corpus Christi Ray girls basketball
Victoria West senior Marleigh Gomez lines up her shot during the District 29-5A girls basketball game against Corpus Christi Ray on Tuesday at Victoria West High School.
Victoria West vs. Corpus Christi Ray girls basketball
Victoria West junior Leilani Lee-Green tips off against Corpus Christi Ray during the District 29-5A girls basketball game on Tuesday at Victoria West High School.
Victoria West vs. Corpus Christi Ray girls basketball
Victoria West junior Leilani Lee-Green drives to the basket during the District 29-5A girls basketball game against Corpus Christi Ray on Tuesday at Victoria West High School.
Victoria West vs. Corpus Christi Ray girls basketball
Victoria West junior Daidree Zarate drives to the basket during the District 29-5A girls basketball game against Corpus Christi Ray on Tuesday at Victoria West High School.
Victoria West vs. Corpus Christi Ray girls basketball
Victoria West senior Jordan Gonzales looks for a way around Corpus Christi during the District 29-5A girls basketball game against Corpus Christi Ray on Tuesday at Victoria West High School.
Victoria West vs. Corpus Christi Ray girls basketball
Victoria West senior Marleigh Gomez looks for an open player during the District 29-5A girls basketball game against Corpus Christi Ray on Tuesday at Victoria West High School.
Victoria West vs. Corpus Christi Ray girls basketball
Victoria West senior Shadow Gomez looks to make a pass during the District 29-5A girls basketball game against Corpus Christi Ray on Tuesday at Victoria West High School.
Victoria West vs. Corpus Christi Ray girls basketball
Victoria West senior Marleigh Gomez takes a shot during the District 29-5A girls basketball game against Corpus Christi Ray on Tuesday at Victoria West High School.
Victoria West vs. Corpus Christi Ray girls basketball
Victoria West senior Jordan Gonzales holds off a Corpus Christi player during the District 29-5A girls basketball game against Corpus Christi Ray on Tuesday at Victoria West High School.
Victoria West vs. Corpus Christi Ray girls basketball
Victoria West senior Rianna Arguellez passes to a teammate during the District 29-5A girls basketball game against Corpus Christi Ray on Tuesday at Victoria West High School.
Victoria West vs. Corpus Christi Ray girls basketball
Victoria West junior Daidree Zarate lines up her shot during the District 29-5A girls basketball game against Corpus Christi Ray on Tuesday at Victoria West High School.
Victoria West vs. Corpus Christi Ray girls basketball
Victoria West senior Marleigh Gomez passes to a teammate during the District 29-5A girls basketball game against Corpus Christi Ray on Tuesday at Victoria West High School.
Victoria West vs. Corpus Christi Ray girls basketball
Victoria West junior Daidree Zarate dribbles during the District 29-5A girls basketball game against Corpus Christi Ray on Tuesday at Victoria West High School.
Victoria West vs. Corpus Christi Ray girls basketball
Victoria West senior Jordan Gonzales fends off a Corpus Christi player during the District 29-5A girls basketball game against Corpus Christi Ray on Tuesday at Victoria West High School.
Victoria West vs. Corpus Christi Ray girls basketball
Victoria West junior Leilani Lee-Green makes a layup during the District 29-5A girls basketball game against Corpus Christi Ray on Tuesday at Victoria West High School.
Victoria West vs. Corpus Christi Ray girls basketball
Victoria West senior Marleigh Gomez lines up her shot during the District 29-5A girls basketball game against Corpus Christi Ray on Tuesday at Victoria West High School.
Victoria West vs. Corpus Christi Ray girls basketball
Victoria West junior Leilani Lee-Green tips off against Corpus Christi Ray during the District 29-5A girls basketball game on Tuesday at Victoria West High School.
Victoria West vs. Corpus Christi Ray girls basketball
Victoria West junior Leilani Lee-Green drives to the basket during the District 29-5A girls basketball game against Corpus Christi Ray on Tuesday at Victoria West High School.
Victoria West vs. Corpus Christi Ray girls basketball
Victoria West junior Daidree Zarate drives to the basket during the District 29-5A girls basketball game against Corpus Christi Ray on Tuesday at Victoria West High School.
Victoria West vs. Corpus Christi Ray girls basketball
Victoria West senior Jordan Gonzales looks for a way around Corpus Christi during the District 29-5A girls basketball game against Corpus Christi Ray on Tuesday at Victoria West High School.
Victoria West vs. Corpus Christi Ray girls basketball
Victoria West senior Marleigh Gomez looks for an open player during the District 29-5A girls basketball game against Corpus Christi Ray on Tuesday at Victoria West High School.
Victoria West vs. Corpus Christi Ray girls basketball
Victoria West senior Shadow Gomez looks to make a pass during the District 29-5A girls basketball game against Corpus Christi Ray on Tuesday at Victoria West High School.
Victoria West vs. Corpus Christi Ray girls basketball
Victoria West senior Marleigh Gomez takes a shot during the District 29-5A girls basketball game against Corpus Christi Ray on Tuesday at Victoria West High School.
Victoria West vs. Corpus Christi Ray girls basketball
Victoria West senior Jordan Gonzales holds off a Corpus Christi player during the District 29-5A girls basketball game against Corpus Christi Ray on Tuesday at Victoria West High School.
Victoria West vs. Corpus Christi Ray girls basketball
Victoria West senior Rianna Arguellez passes to a teammate during the District 29-5A girls basketball game against Corpus Christi Ray on Tuesday at Victoria West High School.
Victoria West vs. Corpus Christi Ray girls basketball
Victoria West junior Daidree Zarate lines up her shot during the District 29-5A girls basketball game against Corpus Christi Ray on Tuesday at Victoria West High School.
Victoria West vs. Corpus Christi Ray girls basketball
Victoria West senior Marleigh Gomez passes to a teammate during the District 29-5A girls basketball game against Corpus Christi Ray on Tuesday at Victoria West High School.
Victoria West vs. Corpus Christi Ray girls basketball
Victoria West junior Daidree Zarate dribbles during the District 29-5A girls basketball game against Corpus Christi Ray on Tuesday at Victoria West High School.
Senior post Jordan Gonzales came off the bench to provide 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Leilani Lee-Green scored a team-high 17 points as West cruised to a 58-41 win over the Lady Texans.
“It feels good because it feels like I’m doing that for coach [Sandra Jimenez],” Gonzales said. “She’s always saying when we come off the bench, we have to play a certain role. I’m just glad that I was able to be there and do that. I’m glad I could show up for her.”
Gonzales was 50% from the field and pulled in five offensive rebounds for the Warriors (7-12, 2-4).
The 5-foot-8-inch senior has been trying to solidify consistent playing time during the fall portion of West’s schedule.
Her performance on the first day of winter caught her coach’s attention.
“She was huge,” Jimenez said. “I think each time she plays defense, I get more confidence in her defense and being able to keep up with faster players. A lot of times, that’s kept her on the bench, but I’ve known she does a good job rebounding and putting the ball back up.”
Lee-Green provided four points to open the game and give the Warriors a 4-3 lead. She scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to seal the win for West.
Lee-Green was tasked with playing at her best level by Jimenez before Tuesday’s game.
“Coach kept telling me to play my game and get it together,” Lee-Green said. “I got it together and tried to help the team come together. We kept doing our thing and calmed down in practice, and we came out with the win.”
The Warriors now enter the UIL-mandated five-day dead period without practices or games on a much higher note than if they had lost their previous two.
“I think it’s huge because, sometimes, we suffer from a lack of confidence,” Jimenez said. “Winning two games will definitely give us some confidence, something to think about as we go into the break. They came out to play.”
DISTRICT 29-5A
Victoria West 58, Corpus Christi Ray 41
Points: (R) Gonzalez 13, Roberts 13, Hernandez 5, Anderson 5, Sims 3, Cantu 2; (W) Leilani Lee-Green 17, Jordan Gonzales 12, Marleigh Gomez 11, Daidree Zarate 9, Shadow Gomez 6, Dailynn Zarate 3.
Halftime: West 23-20. 3-pointers: (R) Roberts 2, Gonzalez 2; (W) Daidree Zarate, Dailynn Zarate, S. Gomez, M. Gomez. Records: Ray 5-13, 0-5; West 7-12, 2-4.
Sam is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at
sfowler@vicad.com or (361) 580-6576. You can follow him on Twitter @Fowlersports14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.